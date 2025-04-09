Thug asks DoorDash driver for cash, then suddenly stabs him in face, chest — and steals his car, heads to strip club: Report

A male in north Texas reportedly was asking a DoorDash driver for money late last month when the male suddenly and repeatedly stabbed the driver in the face and chest. But that wasn't all.

Soon the suspect reportedly stole the DoorDash driver's vehicle — and then took it for a joyride to a local strip club before police arrested him.

'I learned that night you’ve got to be very careful about who you’re willing to help out because sometimes they will take advantage of that good nature.'

Jackson Oltmanns told KDFW-TV he was waiting on a to-go order at a Waffle House off West Rendon Crowley Road in Fort Worth when he said someone knocked on his car window asking for money.

With that, the 28-year-old told the station he decided to order the man some food and was "acting out of my good nature and just trying to be nice."

But Oltmanns added to KDFW that "literally the second I open my door to step out, he just starts stabbing me."

The station said the male — later identified by the Fort Worth Police Department as Quindarius Cartwright — swiped at Oltmanns nearly a dozen times.

Cartwright cut Oltmanns on his face and chest, KDFW said, adding that the victim was able to fight off the suspect.

Then the suspect reportedly stole Oltmanns' car — and took it for a joyride to a strip club in north Fort Worth before police arrested him, the station said.

"[I] genuinely thought I was going to die, it was so much blood," Oltmanns added to KDFW. "I walked in Waffle House, and they were freaking out. I mean, I’m sure it’s probably a traumatic thing for anyone to watch. Most of the stab wounds, like to the body, weren’t really too bad; it was just when he stabbed me in the face that it was ... really bad."

What's more, Oltmanns told the station he recently purchased his 2024 Toyota Camry and is working several jobs, including DoorDash.

His new car has seen better days.

"He definitely hit something pretty good, and it’s messed up the wheel," Oltmanns lamented in regard to his vehicle. "I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked for money by homeless people or just people out on the streets, and typically, [I] just to want to do a good thing for them, but I learned that night you’ve got to be very careful about who you’re willing to help out because sometimes they will take advantage of that good nature."

Cartwright was charged with aggravated robbery and remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $150,000 bond.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!