Wild video shows NYC couple beat the hell out of a thug who ambushed them in broad daylight; he ends up stabbed in the head
May 17, 2024
Police began looking for the couple after the man was hospitalized.
Surveillance video captured the moment a thug tried to ambush a couple that was walking their dog in New York City but ended up getting stabbed in the head when they fought back.
The New York Police Department said the alleged assailant followed the couple and their dog at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday near 49th and Broadway in Queens before he attacked them.
Video of the daylight attack was obtained by the New York Post.
Video shows the suspect tossing his coat on the ground and jumping on the man, who is riding a scooter due to a foot injury.
Rather than capitulate, the couple immediately attacked the man and beat him with their fists. The attacker tried to escape, but they continued to hammer him with punches and kicks, even while holding on to a dog leash. The victim was able to put the assailant in a headlock as the woman hit him.
Eventually, the couple separated themselves from the suspect, but they yelled at each other, threatening to re-engage. At one point, a grievous wound could be seen on the assailant's head.
At that point, bystanders who had been casually watching then stepped in to keep them apart.
The NYPD said the 37-year-old suspect was transported to the Elmhurst Hospital for treatment over the numerous stab wounds. He was listed in critical but stable condition.
Photos of police investigating the incident showed that it happened in front of a taco restaurant.
Sources told the New York Post that police are searching for the couple involved in the fight. No arrests have been made.
It is unclear whether the assailant knew the couple or whether the incident was a random attack.
The violent crime rate in New York City is slightly lower than that of the national crime rate. Other cities like Los Angeles, California, have a much higher violent crime rate than New York City.
