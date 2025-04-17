Thug convicted of murdering woman who rejected his offer to 'get high'; he said he felt disrespected by her 'f**k off' reply

An Iowa male was convicted last week of murdering a woman who rejected his offer to "come get high" — and he said he felt disrespected by her "f**k off" response.

A Polk County jury on Wednesday convicted James Bernard Johnson, 43, of first-degree murder for shooting Nikki Loffredo, 42, last summer in Des Moines, the Polk County Attorney said.

Evidence included text messages between him and his girlfriend admitting he had 'popped' someone recently.

Johnson took the stand and said he saw Loffredo walking on Euclid Avenue early on July 27 and planned to approach her, officials said. Johnson saw her again at the intersection of East Ovid Avenue and Cambridge Street at 3:48 a.m., officials said, adding that he yelled at her from his GMC Yukon to “come get high” with him.

Johnson said Loffredo responded, “Who are you? Never mind, f**k off," the attorney's office noted.

Officials reported that "Johnson said he felt disrespected and admitted he fired a handgun four times from his Tahoe, claiming he fired at the ground to frighten her. He then sped off in the vehicle. He denied that he intended to kill her. There was no previous connection between the victim and defendant."

Loffredo died July 29 of her wounds, officials said.

Johnson was arrested Aug. 2, officials said, adding that evidence included text messages between him and his girlfriend admitting he had “popped” someone recently.

Johnson said he had consumed cocaine and marijuana the day of the shooting, officials said, adding that he has previous drug convictions and that "he stipulated to the charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon."

The trial lasted a week, officials said, adding that the jury deliberated on the afternoon of April 8 and a portion of the morning of April 9 before announcing its verdict.

Officials said Johnson faces life in prison when he's sentenced June 20.

According to the New York Post, Loffredo was a bartender and a mother, and her family said she was “very kind and compassionate and was always willing to help anyone in need.”

“She loved to spoil her nephews and take them to movies and Chuck E. Cheese,” her obituary reads, the Post said.

