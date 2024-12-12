Thug who jumped over courtroom bench, physically attacked judge in viral video is sentenced

A Las Vegas trial defendant who earlier this year jumped over a courtroom bench and physically attacked a judge was sentenced this week to at least 26 years in prison for his actions, KLAS-TV reported. You can view video here of attack.

What's the background?

On Jan. 3, Deobra Redden — who already was a convicted felon with a long history of violent crime — stood before Las Vegas District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus for sentencing over a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, KSNV-TV reported.

'I’m not a bad person, I’m not an evil guy. I’m not making excuses for my actions, but I’m saying I’m not a bad person, and I know that I did not intend to kill Mary Kay Holthus. I know I cared about her wellbeing.'

Holthus indicated she disagreed with a request from Redden's attorney to keep him out of prison, and that's when Redden cursed at Holthus, rushed the bench, jumped over it, and physically attacked the judge. A man next to the judge and a court officer both tried to hold Redden back and subdue him, KSNV said, adding that multiple punches were thrown at Redden. An alarm was activated, Holthus stood up after a few minutes, and officers escorted her out of the courtroom, the station said.

A week later, Redden again stood in front of Holthus, and she sentenced him to up to four years in prison, completing the hearing that was cut short due to Redden's attack.

What happened next?

Redden pleaded guilty but mentally ill in September during his trial for attempted murder in relation to his attack against the judge, KLAS reported.

At Redden's sentencing hearing Tuesday, the station said prosecutors read the following statement from Judge Holthus: “He made a conscious decision to kill me and made every effort to succeed. If he had his way, he’d be facing a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for murder.”

Redden tried to convince District Court Judge Susan Johnson that he wasn't trying to kill Holthus.

"I’m not a bad person, I’m not an evil guy," Redden told the judge, according to KLAS. "I’m not making excuses for my actions, but I’m saying I’m not a bad person, and I know that I did not intend to kill Mary Kay Holthus. I know I cared about her wellbeing.”

Redden's entreaties were not enough. Johnson sentenced Redden to a prison term of 26 to 65 years, the station said.

“It was not just retaliation or an attack on Judge Holthus,” Johnson said, according to KLAS. “It was also an attack on the judiciary.”

Johnson added that doctors who evaluated Redden determined that he knew the difference between “right and wrong," the station said.

With credit for time served, KLAS said Redden would be eligible for parole in the 2050s.

You can view video here of the sentencing hearing.

