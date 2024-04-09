Thugs armed with guns allegedly try to rob vape shop, but employee isn't having it, chases crooks outside and fights them

Two males armed with guns entered a vape shop in San Antonio, Texas, over the weekend and tried to steal merchandise — but an employee was in no mood to play and actually chased them out of the store and fought with them outside.

What happened?

Police told KENS-TV they responded to Vape City on FM 78 at Foster Road, near Rittiman Road, around 10:35 p.m. Saturday for reports of an aggravated robbery and possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they were told two males armed with guns tried to take items from the store, but one of the employees chased them outside, the station said.



With that, a struggle ensued, KENS said, adding that one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired it. Police told the station they believe the suspects fled on foot after the shooting.

Officers are trying to determine if the suspect shot toward the employee or into the air, KENS said, adding that no one was wounded, and the building was not hit by gunfire, either.

Police will continue their investigation, the station said.

Other vape shops in city targeted

A male allegedly demanded money and merchandise at gunpoint from another Vape City — this one on Southwest Military Drive near I-35 — and fled the scene once the employee handed over the money, WOAI-TV reported.

Security camera video of the robbery identified the suspect's vehicle, after which the vape shop employee identified 48-year-old Theodore Sanchez Jr. from a photo lineup, the station said. Sanchez was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and taken to jail on $100,000 bail, WOAI added.

In another incident, a male arrived at Carter's Smoke and Vape shop near the 500 block of South Zarzamora around 7 p.m. Jan. 13, pointed a gun at an employee, allegedly stole multiple items, and fled on foot, KABB-TV said.

Police examined surveillance video and got fingerprints at the scene, and the victim identified 25-year-old Elixier Cabrerra Neira, who was not wearing a mask or gloves, the station said.

Neira was charged and arrested for aggravated robbery and taken to jail on a $75,000 bond, KABB reported.

