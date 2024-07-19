Announcer accuses Tiger Woods of being on 'a lot of painkillers' during tournament: 'Look at the eyes'

A broadcaster accused golf legend Tiger Woods of being on "a lot" of painkillers at a recent tournament, sparking controversy and backlash from fans.

It was the first round of the Open Championship in Scotland at the Royal Troon Golf Club when a Sky Sports broadcaster made some accusatory comments about the golfer.

During the broadcast, Mark Roe said that something looked off about Woods, a three-time tournament champion:

"You look at the eyes ... you gotta think there's a lot of painkillers being taken to cope with the pain, you know?" Roe asked.

'There are just things that need not be said.'

As Men's Journal reported, Woods indeed has a history with painkillers since undergoing multiple back and knee surgeries. The outlet noted Woods' 2017 arrest for a DUI, during which he was found to have painkillers hydrocodone and hydromorphone in his system. He later went to rehab for addiction to prescription painkillers.

After the insensitive commentary by the U.K. announcer, fans quickly posted video from the broadcast calling the remarks unnecessary.

"A little bit odd for Mark Roe to just come out and say that. Not all the silences have to be filled," said one golf account who posted the footage.

"An absolute crazy thing to say on air," another page, focusing on golf stats, said.

An absolute crazy thing to say on air.

— NUCLR GOLF STATS (@NUCLRGOLFSTATS) July 18, 2024

"I'm not a big fan of Tiger, but even if it's true, there are just things that need not be said," another fan chimed in.

Roe is a former professional golfer, now broadcaster for Sky Sports. He appeared in the very same tournament 12 times beginning in the 1980s, according to Sporting News. He is most known for a scorecard issue at the Open Championship in 2003 when he and his playing partner forgot to exchange scorecards and therefore both signed the wrong card.

The pair were disqualified from the tournament for their error despite Roe being just two strokes behind the leader.

As for Woods, his previous arrest stemmed from what was called an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medications, and he admitted that he should have consulted with his medical team before taking them.

His DUI charge was later dropped, and Woods pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge from the same incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!