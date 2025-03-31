Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Daughter of Tim Walz says she is a 'privileged white woman' and won't attend graduate school as a protest
March 31, 2025
The 24-year-old said she didn't want to give money to universities that opposed student protests.
Hope Walz called herself a "privileged white woman" and said she was refusing to attend a graduate school that had accepted her application.
The daughter of the failed vice presidential candidate posted a video on social media explaining that she was angered by universities shutting down dissent from student protests.
'Given recent events I am not going to give my money, go into debt for, support institutions that don't support their students and the right to protest.'
"I got into grad school. I will not be attending starting this fall though, and I will no longer be attending the university that I originally applied for," she said on the video posted to TikTok.
"I applied for one school. I kind of had my heart set on it. That's what I wanted to do," Walz explained. "I'm not going to name the institution, but given recent events, I am not going to give my money, go into debt for, support institutions that don't support their students and the right to protest and speak out for their communities."
The 24-year-old graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman in 2023 and was employed as a social worker at a homeless shelter as well as a ski instructor, according to her father.
"Students deserve to be protected," she continued. "I'm not worried about if I were to be protected or not at said institution, I'm [a] privileged white woman, but I'm not going to put myself in a position where I'm giving money or supporting institutions that don't support their students."
Walz said she might skip a year and find a suitable graduate school to attend next fall.
Video of her comments was posted to social media, where she was widely ridiculed by some critics.
Student protests have erupted at many campuses in the U.S. among anti-Israel activists opposed to the military action in the Gaza Strip after Hamas terrorists slaughtered people in southern Israel. Some of the protests have included vandalism and violence.
The Trump administration has used immigration enforcement and the threat of federal fund rescission to force colleges and universities to take a harder line against student protests.
