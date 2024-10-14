Time magazine owner publicly chides Harris for repeatedly rejecting interviews amid her softball media blitz

Time magazine owner Marc Benioff publicly scolded Democratic presidential nominee and current Vice President Kamala Harris for rejecting multiple interview requests from the publication.



Benioff, Salesforce co-founder and CEO, posted on X Sunday, stating, "Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn't the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?"

In the post, Benioff added a few hashtags, including "TrustMatter," "TransparencyMatters," and "Leadership." He also linked to previous interviews Time conducted with Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

Last week, Time released a new piece on the vice president titled, "What Kind of President Would Kamala Harris Be?" noting that she has spoken "infrequently to reporters."

"When she does do interviews, she mostly favors local media, culture podcasts, or friendly talk shows. Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story," it read. "In contrast, Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews. Biden spoke to TIME at similar length before dropping out of the race."

Harris' refusal to participate in an interview with the outlet has not stopped Time from publishing pieces that portray her favorably.

Time named Biden and Harris the 2020 "Person of Year" for "changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world."

In August, the publication released an article titled "The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris," which stated that Harris "pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history." It claimed she "packed stadiums and dominated TikTok, offering a fresh message focused on the future over the past."

While Harris has largely avoided reporters, over the past week, the Democratic nominee has been on a media blitz, sitting down for friendly, softball interviews on "The View," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, and "The Howard Stern Show."

Harris also participated in a "60 Minutes" interview, which resulted in backlash after it was discovered that CBS News apparently deceptively edited one of her responses. The network is accused of removing one of Harris' word-salad responses and replacing it with a comment she provided at a different point in the interview. There have been calls, including from Trump, for CBS to release the full transcript.

According to Benioff, Time guarantees that its interviews are released in full. Benioff seemed to speculate that this may be the reason Harris has refused to participate.