Tom Homan warns Congress: We will soon run out of money for deportations

Border czar Tom Homan told Fox Business on Monday that the federal government will soon run out of the money earmarked for deportations and that Congress needs to provide more funds.

Homan stated before President Donald Trump entered office in January that in order to have millions of deportations every year, departments like Homeland Security and Defense will need over $80 billion. One of the most acute problems is the shortage of bed space for detained illegal immigrants waiting to be processed for deportation.

"We're running out of beds in two weeks. We're at about 46,000 in custody now. We ought to be at 65,000 at this point in time. And we when run out of beds, we stop interior operations. When we arrest somebody, we got to have a bed to put them in for removal," Homan said.

"So Congress does need to get the funding we need so this administration can keep the promises made to the American people. ... We're doing great. The border [crossings] are down 97%," he continued.

Homan clarified that media reports of the Trump administration not deporting as many illegal immigrants as the Biden-Harris administration are false because the deportation numbers today are higher and are only from the interior. Under the Biden-Harris administration, deportations at the southern border were added to the interior deportations because of the high number of illegal crossings.

While the Trump administration is using flights by the U.S. military to increase air capacity for deportations, it likewise increased the price tag for flights.

To further encourage illegal immigrants to leave the United States on their own, the Department of Homeland Security announced this week that the CBP One app is now the CBP Home app. Previously used by the Biden-Harris administration to let illegal immigrants through ports of entry and then release them via mass parole, the app is now designed to have users submit their information and confirmation that they have left the United States to avoid the penalties that come with being deported.

The more illegal aliens who use the app to return home, the more federal resources can be spent on the holdouts.

"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement.

