Trans-identifying man in prison for murdering baby files lawsuit blaming Trump for alleged sexual assault from male prisoners

A trans-identifying man who was convicted of strangling a baby to death has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of inciting sexual assault against him in prison.

Autumn Cordellionè, who was born Jonathan C. Richardson, claimed that he was raped by other male prisoners at the Westville Correctional Facility in Indiana and that his claims were ignored by guards.

Cordellionè claimed in the handwritten lawsuit that he had suffered numerous assaults by other prisoners who specifically cited the president being elected as the reason they could harm Cordellionè without penalty.

Richardson chose to transition in 2020 after 19 years in prison, but the state refused to pay for the surgery. The American Civil Liberties Union jumped on the case and won in court in 2023, forcing Indiana taxpayers to foot the bill for Richardson's transgender surgery.

Cordellionè was convicted in 2011 of strangling to death the 11-month-old daughter of his girlfriend at the time. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

He said that he was assaulted after being moved from the New Castle Correctional Facility, where he was in special custody, to the male prison in Indiana.

"Trump's president now, and we won't even get in trouble for f**king you trannies up," one assailant allegedly told Cordellionè.

"We're patriots and even if you tell on us, Trump will pardon us and probably give us a medal," another assailant allegedly said.

Cordellionè is seeking $3.5 million in damages from the president. The lawsuit says that Trump's rhetoric contributed to the violation of the prisoner's Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

He claims that Trump's rhetoric also fueled discrimination among the prison guards and officials.

"I’ve seen your case on the news, and I personally don’t think us taxpayers should have to pay for your surgery," one allegedly said. "God doesn't approve of transgenders and gays, so what do you expect to happen when you dress like a woman and have t*** in a male facility?"

The Daily Mail reported that a White House spokesperson released a brief statement about the lawsuit.

"President Trump has vowed to defend biological women from gender ideology extremism and restore biological truth to the federal government," read the statement.

Cordellionè had also sued after a prison chaplain allegedly restricted him from wearing a hijab. He argued in that lawsuit that he was a member of the Theosophical Society of America.

A spokesperson for ACLU praised the ruling in 2023 as a victory for civil rights.

“Today marks a significant victory for transgender individuals in Indiana’s prisons,” said Ken Falk at the time. “Denying evidence-based medical care to incarcerated people simply because they are transgender is unconstitutional. We are pleased that the court agreed.”

The 13-page lawsuit was filed on April 1.

