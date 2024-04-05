70-year-old transgender public defender causes stir by appearing braless in Seattle court, flaunting surgically enhanced breasts

A transgender public defender provoked a reaction as the 70-year-old lawyer flaunted surgically enhanced breasts while appearing braless in a Seattle court.

On Thursday, transgender attorney Stephanie Mueller appeared before a Seattle court. Mueller wore a lowcut blue top that accentuated surgically enhanced breasts and was decked out in skin-tight leather black pants.

The City of Seattle calls for "respectful business or office attire" during courtroom appearances in Washington.

Mueller has reportedly been a public defender for more than 20 years.

According to a 2016 GoFundMe campaign titled: "Stephanie’s Public Defense Fund," Mueller stated: "I also may be the only openly transgendered woman trial attorney in Washington state."

"Since I came out as an openly transgendered attorney I bring diversity to the practice of a law and I am a role model for the transgendered community," Mueller wrote. "Additionally, I am also a distinctive and active voice for the civil rights of all with a particular awareness for transgender rights."

Mueller claimed the crowdfunding was necessary because the transgender attorney had multiple sclerosis and the lawyer's car had "just died."

The Daily Mail reported, "Despite her unique appearance, Mueller insists she has been 'treated with complete respect and great acceptance' since transitioning in 2012 – at the age of 58."

The outlet noted that Mueller – who recognized hidden feminity at age 6 – has two daughters and reportedly has been completely supported by family members.

Seattle journalist Jonathan Choe shared a video on the X social media platform of an interview with Mueller about one of the public defender's clients – Iris Boardman.

Mueller's "far-left activist" client was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing for allegedly disrupting a city council meeting in February. Mueller argued the client was "innocent, of course."

Mueller declared, "My client has pleaded not guilty and she is not guilty — how about that?"

Mueller has reportedly worked with "LGBTQ foster youth" and taught anti-sexual harassment training.

