Transgender TikToker wins 'Model of the Year' at Fashion Awards

A biological male won the "Model of the Year" award at the Fashion Awards in London, England, on Monday.

Alex Consani grew in popularity on TikTok during the coronavirus pandemic and garnered 4 million followers on the platform as well as 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The model was signed to IMG Models in 2019, when Consani was only 16 years old.

'Change is more than possible — it’s needed.'

Consani said that more needed to be done for transgender rights in a speech after receiving the award.

“I’m the first trans woman to win this award,” said the model. “I can't accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the black trans women who really fought for the space I'm in today.”

Consani thanked the model's parents for letting the TikToker pursue modeling at age 12.

“Now, more than ever, it’s an important conversation that should be had about how to truly support and uplift one another within this industry, especially those who have been made to feel insignificant,” Consani continued. “Because change is more than possible — it’s needed.”

Consani is originally from California. The model was applauded by left-wingers after becoming the first transgender model to be included at Victoria's Secret fashion center in October.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments over a ban on transgender surgeries for children. Liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson claimed that one justification for the transgender bans was similar to that used to ban interracial marriage in order to claim both were unconstitutional.

Consani's acceptance speech can be viewed in full at the YouTube page for the British Fashion Council.

