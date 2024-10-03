'Treasonous': Mayorkas wasted FEMA funds helping illegal aliens. Now he says there's not enough for Americans.

Hurricane Helene has killed hundreds of Americans across six states, obliterated entire settlements, and left multitudes of citizens homeless, hungry, and exposed in the dark.

Help is badly needed. The trouble, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, is that the Federal Emergency Management Agency lacks the requisite funds.

During a press briefing Wednesday, Mayorkas told reporters, "We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds."

Congress recently poured $20 billion into FEMA's disaster relief fund and enabled the agency to draw on the funds with greater ease, reported the Associated Press.

"FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season and what is imminent," added Mayorkas, before concern-mongering about climate change.

President Joe Biden has suggested that Congress might have to approve additional funding for disaster relief. While the DHS might soon enjoy another cash injection, critics have raised the matter of where the original funds went — realizing that much of it was blown helping illegal aliens who have stolen into the homeland under Mayorkas' watch.

'We have a government that not only hates us but wants us dead.'

FEMA's shelter and services program is a prime offender, providing "financial support to non-federal entities to provide humanitarian services to noncitizen migrants following their release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The intent is to support CBP in the safe, orderly and humane release of noncitizen migrants from short-term holding facilities."

The total funding made available for this program in fiscal year 2024 was $650 million. The funding total in fiscal year 2023 was $363.8 million. Hundreds of millions were previously awarded by FEMA for migrants through the emergency food and shelter program.

Earlier this year, nearly $19.6 million in FEMA funds was used to pay for an illegal alien welcome center in San Diego County.

In response to Mayorkas turning out empty pockets, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wrote, "This is easy. Mayorkas and FEMA — immediately stop spending money on illegal immigration resettlement and redirect those funds to areas hit by the hurricane. Put Americans first."

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) tweeted, "FEMA spending over a billion dollars on illegals while they leave Americans stranded and without help is treasonous. U.S. citizens are dying. Pray for our country folks."

"'The Biden-Harris FEMA spent over $1 BILLION on funding illegal aliens.' America LAST," wrote Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.).

"Let me translate: 'We are racking up trillions in debt with all the money that our money printer prints that we then take back from law-abiding American citizens like you but we exist to spend it on anything other than helping you,'" wrote Blaze News editor in chief Matthew Peterson.

Elon Musk simply expressed disbelief, writing, "Wow."

"We have a government that not only hates us but wants us dead," wrote Chad Prather, host of "The Chad Prather Show. "The onus is on them at this point to prove otherwise. They won't … because I'm right."

While the DHS continues sinking taxpayer funds into aiding illegal aliens, FEMA will make a one-time $750 payment available to some qualifying Americans in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia so that they can buy food, water, and other supplies.

According to the FEMA website, the agency's top strategic goal is to "instill equity as a foundation of emergency management."

