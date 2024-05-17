Trio of Islamic extremists indicted over plot to massacre Jews in England

Britain's Community Security Trust, an anti-Semitism watchdog, observed a massive spike in hate incidents against Jewish citizens following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel. This increase coincided with the mainstreaming of the kinds of genocidal and anti-Israel rhetoric that have since been recycled at various Democrat-supported campus protests in the United States.

Douglas Murray, the founder of the Center for Social Cohesion, noted in an Oct. 12 piece for the Spectator, "Within hours of the slaughter, people in London were driving around flying Palestinian flags and blaring their horns in celebration of the massacre. In Manchester the president of the local 'Friends of Palestine,' Dana Abuqamar, told Sky News, 'We're really full of joy, full of pride at what has happened.' At a Free Palestine rally in Brighton one speaker who claimed she was a Palestinian said: 'Yesterday was a victory.' She described the massacres in Israel as 'so beautiful and inspiring to see.'"

It appears that Britain and its Jewish population have something more to fear than murderous rhetoric.

A pair of Islamic extremists were arrested last week and charged with preparing acts of terrorism. 36-year-old Walid Saadaoui of Abram and 50-year-old Amar Hussein of no fixed address were hauled before the Westminster Magistrates Court and charged with planning an attack on "the Jewish community in the North West of England and members of both law enforcement and the military," reported the BBC.

Bilel Saadaoui, the brother of one of the alleged terror plotters, was also arrested. He has been accused of failing to disclose the details of the terror plot to the authorities, reported the Guardian.

Prosecutor Rebecca Waller indicated the duo set their plan in motion in December and planned "to conduct an ISIL [Isis] or Daesh-inspired terrorist attack in the UK during which they intended causing multiple fatalities using automatic weapons," not unlike the gruesome November 2015 Bataclan massacre where Islamic terrorists murdered 90 people and committed various other atrocities against their victims, or the March 22 ISIS terror attack in Moscow Oblast, Russia, where 145 victims were murdered and 551 were injured.

The plotters reportedly had designs on securing a machine gun, 1,200 rounds of ammunition, a handgun, and a safe house to store their weaponry. Saadaoui allegedly traveled with Hussein to Dover in March "with the aim of conducting reconnaissance of the port security" where the guns were to be imported, reported the Daily Mail.

"Both defendants took significant steps to prepare, and by May 2024, had reach the point at which, they believed, they were in a position to launch their attack," said Waller.

Police nabbed Saadaoui when he went to pick up the weapons.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts of the Greater Manchester Police said in a statement Tuesday, "Today's first court appearance has outlined some concerning and distressing details about a suspected terrorist plot that we allege was being planned by suspects from Greater Manchester."

"Firstly, we know how significant the impact of this will be. Particularly for our Jewish community in Greater Manchester and across the country," continued Potts. "We have worked closely with the Community Security Trust, community groups and key stakeholders prior to today's hearing, and we will continue to update them and support them throughout the course of this case. The wider public will understandably be alarmed too."

Amanda Bomsztyk, the northern regional director of the Community Security Trust, said, "These are very serious allegations of a plan to commit a terrorist attack against British Jews at a time of record anti-Semitic hate crime levels. This is one of a number of recent and ongoing cases that demonstrate why the Jewish community needs such extensive security measures and why our continuing partnership with police and government is so vital."

When asked whether he wanted to apply for bail, Hussein reportedly answered, "Do whatever you want to."

Bilel Saadaoui applied for bail unsuccessfully and blubbered on his way out of court.

Blaze News previously reported that German and Dutch officials similarly foiled an Islamic terrorist plot in December, capturing four Hamas terrorists who had been targeting "Jewish institutions in Europe." Those arrests coincided with Denmark's capture of another four suspected terrorists.

Prosecutors indicated that four of the radicals "have been long-standing members of HAMAS and have participated in HAMAS operations abroad. They are closely linked to the military branch's leadership. This included Khalil Hamed Al Kharraz, the second in command at the 'Izz al-Din al-Qassem' Brigades."

