'Quote me': Oil worker turned pro boxer Tristan Hamm promises viral KO against former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell

Former pipeline worker and outdoorsman Tristan Hamm ensured viewers that his upcoming boxing match will end in a knockout victory.

The influencer known as "Mr. Adventure" scored a shocking knockout victory in his last fight over Rodney Peterson, who is best known for looking like fellow boxer Logan Paul and for being allegedly choked unconscious by UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Hamm will fight former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell in Houston, Texas, and revealed to Blaze News that he is taking this opportunity and running with it.

"I'm going to take the circus out of this act," he said.

Hamm explained that coaches were willing to work with him because he has a large social media footprint, including more than 2 million followers on Instagram, but when they saw his athletic prowess firsthand, they were excited with what they were working with.

"They said you have the ability to be champion one day. You have that in you. ... To have such a team that believes in me is solid, and that gave me the confidence to say, 'Hey, who's the toughest guy right now with the biggest name that could make the most entertaining fight?'"

Bell has being trying to make a jump to fight bigger draws like the aforementioned Paul, Hamm said, adding that he wants to "be the guy that takes that away from him."

"I'm going to knock him out, there's no question about it. I promise you you're going to see a clip go viral. Quote me here."

Headlining the card are two adult-content creators, OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke and former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. The latter has dabbled in bare knuckle boxing but has largely transitioned to pornographic content.

Hamm said that he didn't approve of any such promotion that would involve glorification of the adult content.

"I really wanted women to be the main event," Hamm explained. The boxer noted that he wanted to help elevate the women's side of the Misfits Boxing promotion and eventually support partner Stefi Cohen in her boxing career.

"I love that girls are fighting. I don't like the whole OnlyFans thing. I'm not a fan of it, and I hope they don't leverage that in the promotions," Hamm stated.

The 28-year-old said that he did recognize VanZant's in-ring talents, however, and said that her opponent was in big trouble due to the level of talent that VanZant is used to.

"She's actually a real fighter. ... It's going to be a big fight. ... The cool thing about that is it's going to bring a higher level of competition to the women's side of boxing."

"It explains to the viewers that Misfits is not going to be a circus act," he added.

Hamm started working on oil pipelines at the age of 16, a profession that he said matured him and gave him a good work ethic.

With millions of followers for his work in travel, he has done his best to promote conservation at the same time.



"I started noticing that when I would go back to certain places I had traveled to, they didn't look like how they were before. So, I've encouraged people to, if they are producing traveling or outdoor content, not reveal or geo-tag their location."

Hamm's fight against former NFL player Bell airs May 25, 2024, live on streaming platform DAZN.

