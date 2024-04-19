'LOL': UFC's Nate Diaz sued for allegedly choking out TikTok star in New Orleans — Fighter's rep responds by laughing

UFC legend Nate Diaz is facing a lawsuit stemming from a 2023 New Orleans incident during which he was accused of injuring a social media influencer by choking him unconscious.

After a boxing event, a scuffle ensued on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where the incident took place. Diaz was seen on video standing in front of another man before the two engaged. Diaz then rendered the man unconscious with a standing guillotine choke.

The man at the other end of the altercation was reportedly TikTok creator Rodney Petersen, who is known for looking similar to YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

Diaz explained his side of the story on the "Full Send Podcast."

"I walked out of this bar and the whole street was fighting I didn't even know who was fighting ... then fake Logan Paul runs up in my face like 'whoa whoa whoa whoa back the f*** up!' And I grabbed him by his hands because this fool's gonna hit me," Diaz recalled.

The fighter added that he feared other people watching the ordeal appeared to be ready to fight him so he "choked his ass."

"I was defending myself," he added.

Diaz was initially charged with second-degree battery, but the case was later dismissed by the district attorney, TMZ reported.

Petersen, an amateur fighter, has filed a lawsuit in Louisiana and is reportedly seeking damages for injuries allegedly sustained during the altercation.

The lawsuit claimed that Diaz, unprovoked, attacked him, choked him unconscious, and caused his head to hit the concrete resulting in injuries. The nature of the injuries reportedly weren't specified.

Diaz's representative, Zach Rosenfield, responded to inquiries about the incident and simply said "LOL," but declined to provide any further comments.

Petersen had originally responded to the incident with a video, showing what appeared to be a head laceration.

"So, I don’t know what the hell I did to Nate Diaz,” Petersen said, with blood seemingly on his neck and head. “But I tell you what, I’m going to knock him the f*** out when I know he’s coming. You caught me off guard, dude. What’d you think I was, Logan [Paul]?”

Petersen's fighting credentials have him listed as an amateur fighter, with the nickname "Not Logan Paul."

He lost five amateur fights between 2014-2015, four of which were by KO/TKO. He has not fought since September 2015.

