'Truly sick individuals': ICE arrests convicted murderer and sexual predators

On Monday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nabbed several criminal illegal aliens whom Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin described as "truly sick individuals."

A DHS press release, obtained exclusively by Blaze News, highlighted ICE's recent arrest of five illegal immigrants across the country who were taken into federal custody.

'We will not allow criminal illegal aliens to roam free in our communities and terrorize innocent Americans.'

These individuals have been "convicted of voluntary manslaughter, lewd battery on a child, attempted statutory rape of a child, and other horrific crimes," the press release read.

The DHS stated that nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens with prior criminal charges or convictions.

Immigration officers captured Rodolfo Sanchez, an illegal alien from Mexico who was previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter and burglary of a building in Houston, Texas.

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Rodolfo Sanchez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE agents nabbed Jose Rivera-Orta, a 56-year-old illegal alien from Cuba who was convicted of lewd/lascivious battery on a child 12 to 15 years old in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Jose Rivera-Orta. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal agents arrested Jacobo Pablo-Ramirez, an illegal alien from Guatemala. His rap sheet includes a conviction for attempted statutory rape of a child in Duplin County, North Carolina.

Jacobo Pablo-Ramirez. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Daniel Garces-Flores, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was captured by ICE. He was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Daniel Garces-Flores. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Immigration agents also arrested Derekson Lett, an illegal alien from Grenada who was convicted of robbery in Staten Island, New York. A local report from SILive.com stated that in 2015, Lett, who was 26 years old at the time, had tried to rob a prostitute who was allegedly fatally shot by Lett's accomplice in a motel. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

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Derekson Lett. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

"Yesterday, ICE arrested some truly sick individuals, including murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, and violent thugs," Mullin stated. "Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. We will not allow criminal illegal aliens to roam free in our communities and terrorize innocent Americans."

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