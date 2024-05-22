'It's time to make movies political again': Trump movie director defends film after premiere reveals marital 'rape' scene

Film director Ali Abbasi told the audience that there is no nice way to deal with fascism after the premiere of his Donald Trump film at the Cannes film festival.

"The Apprentice" debuted at the French festival with viewers claiming that the movie contained a scene of Trump sexually assaulting his wife Ivana.

Heading into the premiere, insiders had reportedly claimed the scene in question was consensual but uncomfortable; however, audience members at the festival did not agree.

The film has Ivana presenting a book to her husband about female orgasms. It takes a dark turn as Trump tells Ivana he is not attracted to her any more. Trump then apparently throws wife Ivana to the ground and has nonconsensual sex with her.

While raping her, the Trump character reportedly says "is that your G spot? Did I find it?"

Audience members told Variety their thoughts after the movie ended. A woman said to be in her 20s called the scene "gross" and referred to it as "rape." Another female viewer agreed and called it a disturbing sexual assault.

After the film, director Abbasi spoke about the meaning behind his project from inside the theater. He proceeded to give a doomsday speech while alluding to Trump being a fascist.

"I just want to talk a little bit about the ideology behind the project. If you look at the news today, the Iranian president died, the Israeli prime minister is being indicted in the international court, there's a war in Ukraine, there's a war in Sudan, there's all sorts of s*** going on," Abbasi said.



"I think in the time of turmoil there's this tendency to look inwards, to sort of bury your head deep in the sand and look inside and hope for the best, hope for the storm to get away."

"The storm is not going to get away, the storm is coming, actually. The worst times are to come, I'm sorry to be the bearer of good news for you guys," he said sarcastically.

'This "film" is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section.'

"When we did this movie everyone said 'why do you want to make a movie about Trump? If you want to tell something about the world, do it in a nice way, a metaphorical way,'" the director recalled.

"How about a Second World War movie? How about a First World War movie? How about an American independence movie?" he continued.

"The point is, there is no nice, metaphorical way to deal with the rising wave of fascism," he went on. At that moment the director paused, seemingly expecting an applause break, but very little applause actually came.

"There's only the messy way, there's only the banal way. There's only the way of dealing with this wave on its own terms and its own level. It's not going to be pretty, but I think the problem with the world is the good people have been quiet for too long."



"I think it's time to make movies relevant; it's time to make movies political again."

The Trump campaign has since said it will be filing a lawsuit.

"We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers. This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," the campaign told Blaze News. "As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked."

"This 'film' is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store, it belongs in a dumpster fire." added Steven Cheung, Trump campaign communications director.

Variety was told by alleged inside sources that the script had many changes to it regarding the shocking scene, and its inclusion was debated as to whether or not it was necessary.

The movie also contained scenes of Trump using amphetamine pills, getting liposuction, and having surgery to remove a bald spot. It also portrays the 45th president as having little sympathy for his mentor who is dying of AIDS and having his home fumigated when the man leaves.

The film does not yet have distribution at the time of this writing but is being sold by Hollywood giants at CAA and WME.

