Trump backs Johnson's new 116-page skinny CR following GOP pressure campaign

Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a new 116-page continuing resolution on Thursday, which has earned President-elect Donald Trump's stamp of approval.

The new CR is a dramatic reduction from the original 1,547-page funding bill Johnson proposed on Tuesday night. Within 24 hours, Johnson's first rendition became the focal point of scrutiny from Republicans, MAGA allies, and Trump himself.

With just a day before the December 20 funding deadline, Johnson, with Trump's support, has presented a politically viable bill that could save Congress from the looming government shutdown.

"SUCCESS in Washington!" Trump said in a statement on Thursday. "Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People."

"The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by the devastating hurricanes," Trump said. "A VERY important piece, VITAL to the America First Agenda, was added as well - The date of the very unnecessary Debt Ceiling will be pushed out two years, to January 30, 2027."

Trump came out against Johnson's original CR, which he deemed "ridiculous" and "extraordinarily expensive." Trump also threw in a last-minute demand from Johnson to resolve debt ceiling negotiations, which are set to expire in June, now before he took office in January.

This time around, Johnson put forth a clean, three-month CR that extends to March 14 that got rid of many health care and farm aid provisions. The CR also includes a two-year suspension of the debt limit through January 2027 as well as disaster aid for hurricane victims.

"Now we can Make America Great Again, very quickly, which is what the People gave us a mandate to accomplish," Trump said in the statement. "All Republicans, and even the Democrats, should do what is best for our Country, and vote 'YES' for this Bill, TONIGHT!"

