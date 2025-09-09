‘Biden’s economy was a disaster’: Trump admin says latest massive jobs revision proves Labor Bureau needs revamping

The newest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics included a revision showing a steep drop that confirmed criticism from President Donald Trump that the department needed to be revamped.

The BLS report released Tuesday showed that jobs estimates were too high by 911,000. The revisions were the largest on record for the bureau after the president publicly excoriated the revisions in previous reports.

"Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden's economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS's data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions," she added.

Trump had accused the BLS of acting politically when some of the jobs revisions appeared to help Democrats ahead of elections. Critics of the president pointed out that he celebrated revisions when they were in his favor.

Economic expert and Blaze News contributor Carol Roth agreed with the assessment from the Trump administration in a comment to Blaze News.

"The substantial revisions to the jobs numbers for the 12 months ended March 2025 are atrocious but unsurprising to anyone who has been paying attention," Roth wrote in part.

"The Biden economy was all smoke and mirrors, creating an illusion of strength on a foundation of weakness. These massive revisions bring the cumulative downward revisions to jobs numbers for the past four years to more than 2 million, which underscores what a challenging economic and fiscal situation the Trump administration has inherited," she added.

"I hope that we can right the ship by changing the way that BLS data is acquired, modeled, and reported so we can have a timely and accurate sense of what is happening in the economy and so policy can be aligned with reality versus fantasy," Roth concluded.

The president has also been berating Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, for refusing to drop interest rates out of caution after indicators pointed to the possibility of growing inflation. Prior to the report's release, the president had lambasted the Federal Reserve in a post on Truth Social that quoted financial officials from a Fox Business Network show.

"'If the Fed had followed what we published, they would have raised rates in early 2021. The entire organization is broken. It needs to be fixed. They need to use modern sources of information,'" Trump quoted Infrastructure Capital Advisors' founder and CEO Jay Hatfield as saying.

"It's too low, it's too rigid, they followed data that's years delayed. They don't believe that money supply matters, it's like the Pope not believing in Jesus," he continued.

Trump issued a statement firing Fed Governor Lisa Cook, but she has argued that he does not have the authority to fire her, despite accusations of mortgage fraud. If he is successful, he would expand his influence over the Federal Reserve and perhaps on interest rates.

