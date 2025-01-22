Trump bolsters border security with 1,500 troops — also moves to block potential maritime migration threats

President Donald Trump is swiftly moving forward with his pledge to end the nation’s illegal immigration crisis by rolling out plans to deploy additional active-duty troops to the southern border, according to reports.



A United States official revealed to Fox News on Wednesday that the Trump administration’s Pentagon is preparing to disperse 1,500 troops to various locations along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It is not immediately clear which units will be sent or where they will be stationed. However, the administration is expected to release a formal announcement on Wednesday evening, according to the news outlet.

The U.S. official told Fox News that the additional troops will arrive by the end of the January.

In May 2023, former President Joe Biden stationed 2,500 military personnel at the southern border. Those troops will remain there until the end of fiscal year 2025, the news outlet reported.

Military personnel are not tasked with direct immigration enforcement. Instead, they provide Customs and Border Protection and other agencies with other support, including detection and monitoring, logistics, administrative, and mechanical.

Trump has also moved to secure the nation’s shorelines from potential maritime mass migration.

Adm. Kevin Lunday, the Coast Guard’s acting commandant, released a statement on Tuesday announcing “immediate action in support of” Trump’s presidential executive orders.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is the world’s premiere maritime law enforcement agency, vital to protecting America’s maritime borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Lunday said. “Per the president’s executive orders, I have directed my operational commanders to immediately surge assets — cutters, aircraft, boats, and deployable specialized forces — to increase Coast Guard presence and focus starting with the following key areas.”

Lunday explained that the Coast Guard’s presence has been increased in “the southeast U.S. border approaching Florida to deter and prevent a maritime mass migration from Haiti and/or Cuba.”

It has also enhanced its presence around Alaska, Hawaii, and several U.S. territories.

Additionally, the Coast Guard is protecting the areas between the south of Florida and the Bahamas, the U.S. and Mexico in the Pacific, Texas and Mexico in the Gulf of America, and “maritime portions of the southwest U.S. border.”

“Together, in coordination with our Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense teammates, we will detect, deter, and interdict illegal migration, drug smuggling, and other terrorist or hostile activity before it reaches our border,” the Coast Guard stated.