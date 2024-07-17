Trump campaign hilariously mocks Biden's precarious candidacy in statement on VP debate

The Trump campaign made light of the Democrats' internal battle about President Joe Biden's candidacy in a statement about the vice presidential debate.

Members of the Biden-Harris campaign issued a statement saying they had accepted an invitation for the vice presidential debate hosted by CBS. They called on the Trump-Vance campaign to accept the challenge, but the Republicans responded instead with a hilarious statement.

'That’s some epic trolling.'

“We don’t know who the Democrat nominee for Vice President is going to be, so we can’t lock in a date before their convention," said Trump campaign senior adviser Brian Hughes.

"To do so would be unfair to Gavin Newsom, JB Pritzker, Gretchen Whitmer, or whoever Kamala Harris picks as her running mate," he added.

The humorous jab at the growing prospect of Biden stepping down from the campaign was appreciated by many on social media.

"OK, I not only burst out laughing but went and told my husband who hardly ever finds anything funny and he burst out laughing, too," one user replied on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I have to admit, that’s some epic trolling," said another user.

"Well played by the Trump campaign," read another response.

While more than a dozen Democrat members of the U.S. House of Representatives had previously called on Biden to step down, a prominent leader of the party added to the chorus of voices on Wednesday.

“A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November," said Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

