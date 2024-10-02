Trump campaigns in Wisconsin and brings the receipts on shocking illegal alien crimes

Former President Donald J. Trump’s recent campaign visits to Wisconsin have thrown a spotlight on violent crimes allegedly committed in the state by illegal aliens, including recent allegations that a Honduran national repeatedly raped and sodomized a Madison-area girl for two years starting when she was 6.

When Trump visited the Mississippi River city of Prairie du Chien on Sept. 28, he was flanked by large posters showing illegal immigrants accused of recent crimes in Wisconsin, including a suspected member of the Venezuela-based Tren de Aragua gang arrested in that very city three weeks earlier.

“This vile monster was charged with holding a mother and daughter captive against their will, sexually assaulting them again and again and again,” Trump said. “This animal crossed over Kamala’s wide-open border along with hundreds of thousands of others that are worse than him.”

Trump brought the case up again Oct. 1 during a speech in Waunakee, Wisconsin, just north of the state capital of Madison.

'I will liberate Wisconsin from this mass migrant invasion of murderers, rapists, hoodlums, drug dealers, thugs, and vicious gang members.'

Alejandro Jose Coronel Zarate, 26, was charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault with use of force, child abuse intentionally causing harm, strangulation and suffocation, two counts of battery with a domestic abuse modifier, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

The criminal complaint accused Zarate of vaginal rape and sodomy of a woman, choking her, and throwing her against cabinets in the camper that she lives in with her daughter. When the daughter tried to get in between the pair during an altercation, Zarate grabbed her by the hair and shoved her, causing her to strike her head, the complaint said.

After committing the act of sodomy on the woman, Zarate told her, “I get away with it. I’m a criminal,” according to the complaint.

“He was arrested and released in the sanctuary city of Minneapolis,” Trump said. “... He assaulted another woman in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Dane County, and he had outstanding warrants for strangulation — all before coming to this small, beautiful, idyllic Wisconsin town.”

Zarate is charged in Dane County with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. He is accused of attempting to choke a female acquaintance in her vehicle on Nov. 16, 2023. Before Madison police could arrest him, Zarate reportedly fled the area. He was arrested in Minneapolis on Nov. 17 but released with no charges.

The case details emerged on the campaign trail days after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported that 435,719 aliens convicted of crimes have been released into the United States, including 13,100 convicted of murder, 10,000 for robbery, 15,800 for sexual assault, and 62,231 for assault. None of these individuals are in custody, the report said.

“I will liberate Wisconsin from this mass migrant invasion of murderers, rapists, hoodlums, drug dealers, thugs, and vicious gang members,” the former president said. “We’re going to liberate our country.”

Three days before Trump’s visit to southwestern Wisconsin, another case of a brutal crime against a child allegedly involving an illegal alien was set to go to trial in Madison. The case was adjourned until April 2025.

'The media have systemically refused to cover immigration status of criminals in this state for a long time.'

Williams J.A. Monge, 31, of Honduras, was charged in May with the repeated sexual assault of a child over a two-year period, starting when she was 6. According to the criminal complaint, the assaults included vaginal rape and sodomy. The abuse took place at a duplex in the city of Fitchburg, a suburb of 35,000 people south of Madison.

Monge was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother and had been living with them since January 2022, the complaint said.

A Safe Harbor forensic interviewer said the girl told her that the assaults “hurt really bad and [she] thought that she was going to die,” the criminal complaint said. On one occasion, the girl said, she bled so much she had to put her underwear in the garbage can.

Monge threatened to kill the girl’s mother and grandmother if she told anyone about the abuse, the complaint said. The grandmother reported the abuse to the Fitchburg Police Department after the girl came to stay with her.

The case has received no attention from the local media.

Illegal immigrant criminal suspects Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia, Alejandro Coronel Zarate, and Williams Monge. Photos from Fond du Lac County, Crawford County, and Dane County jails.

Both of these cases and others are being highlighted in a series of articles at the independent news site Wisconsin Right Now. The daily series — which started Sept. 25 and will run through Election Day — profiles some of the jaw-dropping impacts of the wide-open southern border under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We became aware from law enforcement sources about some of these crimes and we feel that the media have systemically refused to cover immigration status of criminals in this state for a long time,” Wisconsin Right Now editor Jim Piwowarczyk told Blaze News. “We believe voters have a right to know the real-life impact of the Biden-Harris policies on immigration.”

On Oct. 1, Piwowarczyk detailed the case of a 12-year-old in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, who authorities said was “sold” by her mother to a 31-year-old man so he could rape the girl.

Elia Antonio, 34, of Fond du Lac, was charged in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court with trafficking of a child, failure to act in the sexual assault of a child, and two counts of bail-jumping. She is reportedly not in the country legally. A detainer has been filed on her by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'He’s been trying to buy my daughter from me.'

According to the criminal complaint, on May 18, Antonio ordered her daughter to get into a van because they needed to drive to the hospital. Instead, they drove to pick up Antonio’s boyfriend, Juan Carlos Rocha Mejia, 31, of Fond du Lac.

Rocha Mejia entered the United States illegally from Nicaragua, according to Piwowarczyk’s article. He was detained by the U.S. Border Patrol in 2021 but released under the Biden administration's catch-and-release policy.

Rocha Mejia got into the back of the van, where he attempted to blindfold the girl and tape her hands to the back seat, police said. As she struggled with Rocha Mejia, he touched her through her clothing, the complaint said. He then “tried to rape her and make her faint by using a shirt to cover her nose and mouth,” the complaint said.

'Was going to end up in acid'

The girl was able to unlock the door and escape from the van, running to a nearby house for help.

Antonio said Rocha Mejia threatened her and said she “was going to end up in acid or you won’t see your kids any more.” Antonio told police, “He’s been trying to buy my daughter from me, buy like money, probably rape her, you know, like sell her to different people, you know, and stuff like that.”

After telling Rocha Mejia she would not sell her daughter, he told her she had no choice, the criminal complaint said.

“I want your daughter, whether you want to or not, and if you don’t accept the money, your daughter will be kidnapped or she will not be here any more, you got to accept it, you want it or not,” the complaint quoted Rocha Mejia as saying.

Rocha Mejia gave Antonio $250. “It’s still in the car, I did not even touch it,” she said, according to the complaint.

Rocha Mejia was charged with first-degree child sex assault/contact with a child using threat of force or violence, child enticement, false imprisonment, and strangulation and suffocation.

Antonio is due back in court Oct. 28 for a status conference. Rocha Mejia has an Oct. 3 bail hearing. Both are being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. There is also an ICE detainer filed on Rocha Mejia.

Piwowarczyk, who had a 20-year career as a police officer before founding his news operation, said corporate media usually turn a blind eye to the illegal status of criminal suspects.

“Only in a few cases in which a police chief or district attorney pushed the issue by including the immigration angle in a criminal complaint or press release,” he said. “This was the case in Fond du Lac and Prairie du Chien. In the vast majority of cases, the corporate media have censored the immigration angle and/or not even reported on the cases at all.”

Some county jails, such as Dane County, are spotty at honoring ICE detainers, Piwowarczyk said. Other counties, including Waukesha County west of Milwaukee, have nearly flawless records working with ICE to hold suspects so immigration agents can take them into custody, he said.

