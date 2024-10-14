Trump challenges Harris to cognitive test, citing her repeated gaffes: 'Could be something very wrong with her'

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump called for opponent and current Vice President Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test, citing her repeated gaffes.



On Monday morning, Trump issued a statement on social media explaining that the corporate media covered up one of Harris' word salads, referring to the "60 Minutes" interview with the Democratic nominee that aired last week.

'She is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions.'

CBS News was accused of deceptively editing the interview, removing one of Harris' fumbled answers and replacing it with a comment she made at a different point during the exchange. Trump demanded that the news network release the original transcript and called on the Federal Communications Commission to revoke its broadcasting license. The Democratic-controlled government agency rejected Trump's request, accusing him of threatening free speech.

Harris' latest gaffe prompted Trump to question her mental ability.

"I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility. Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her," Trump wrote on Monday.

"Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin' Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally 'bonkers,' with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked," he continued. "Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions."

"We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn't have to do it again!" Trump stated, referring to President Joe Biden, who was pushed out of the Democratic candidacy.

The decision to replace Biden followed his poor debate performance against Trump in June, which prompted even his supporters and media allies to lose all confidence in his cognitive abilities.

On Saturday, Harris released a medical report from her White House physician, Joshua Simmons, that declared her to be in "excellent health."

"She possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," Simmons wrote in his report.

Over the weekend, Steven Cheung, Trump's campaign spokesperson, stated, "All have concluded he [Trump] is in perfect and excellent health to be Commander in Chief."

Harris' campaign did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill.