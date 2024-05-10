UPDATE: Barron Trump will not serve as Florida delegate to Republican National Convention

Update posted at 7:31 PM EST:

Former President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump will not serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this year, the office of Melania Trump noted in a statement, according to reports.

"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," the statement notes.

Original story below:

Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, will serve serve as one of Florida's at-large delegates to the 2024 Republican National Convention, according to a delegate list.

Other Trump children, including Eric, Don Jr., and Tiffany Boulos, are also set to serve as at-large delegates, the list indicates, as are Tiffany's husband Michael Boulos and Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle. The list, which has been cited by multiple outlets, mispells Barron's name as "Baron" and Guilfoyle's as "Guifoyle."

Barron Trump "does like politics," his father has said.

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Republican Party of Florida Chairman Evan Power said in a statement, according to reports.

"I am truly honored to just received the unanimous vote, of The Republican Party of Florida, to be Chairman of the 2024 Delegation at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee! Let’s Make America Great Again!" Eric Trump tweeted on Thursday.

During an interview on the Kayal & Company radio program, Donald Trump said that his son Barron "does like politics," adding, "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'"

Trump is already the GOP's presumptive 2024 presidential nominee, and at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin this July, he is slated to be officially selected as the party's presidential nominee.



During past presidential election contests, the state of Florida has swung back and forth between Republican and Democratic candidates. The Sunshine State went to Republican George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004, then to Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, then to Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!