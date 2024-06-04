Trump crushes it on TikTok as account sails well past 4 million followers

Former President Donald Trump has joined TikTok, and the only video posted to his account has already amassed more than 72 million views.

In the video, UFC president Dana White says, "The president is now on TikTok."

Trump responds by saying that it is his "honor."

The video, which features footage of Trump at a UFC event, has earned millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Trump's TikTok account has already amassed 4.5 million followers, a figure that dwarfs the Biden-Harris HQ TikTok account, which has a bit more than 350,000 followers.

Last week, Trump — the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee who is aiming to beat incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden during the election later this year — was found guilty on all counts in a New York criminal trial.

A group of GOP senators has signed onto a pledge that says, "The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways. As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart. To that end, we will not 1) allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare; 2) vote to confirm this administration's political and judicial appointees; and 3) allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people."

