Trump devises workaround to deport illegal aliens when home countries refuse to repatriate: Report

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration has reportedly devised a workaround to deport illegal aliens whose home countries are unwilling to take them back.



Trump's administration is currently compiling a list of countries for deporting illegal aliens should their countries of origin decline to accept deportation flights from the United States, according to a Thursday report from NBC News.

Multiple nations, including Venezuela, China, and Cuba, have previously refused to repatriate their citizens who have illegally fled to the U.S.

Sources with knowledge of the incoming administration's strategy informed NBC News that illegal aliens could potentially be sent to other countries for deportation.

Countries on the list reportedly include Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Panama, and Grenada, with the possibility of more being added.

A source told the news outlet that the incoming administration has already contacted government officials from the countries listed to negotiate arrangements for deportation flights.

NBC News noted that it remains unclear whether the deported immigrants would be granted legal authorization to reside and work in the countries to which they are sent.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump's administration, told NBC News, "President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, secure the border, and deport dangerous criminals and terrorists that make our communities less safe. He will deliver."

A spokesperson for the government of Panama told the media outlet, "The Panamanian government does not respond to assumptions and rumors. We cannot speculate in this regard. We prefer to engage with the new U.S. administration once it takes office."

Mexico's president and the Bahamas' prime minister told the outlet that they do not want to accept illegal aliens.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated, "Obviously, we are in solidarity with everyone, but our principal function is to receive Mexicans. And we hope to have an agreement with the Trump administration in case there are these deportations so that they can also send people who come from other countries to their countries of origin."

Philip Davis, a spokesperson for the Bahamas' prime minister's office, told NBC News that the administration presented the idea but that the Bahamas "firmly rejected it."

"The Bahamas simply does not have the resources to accommodate such a request. The prime minister ... remain[s] focused on addressing the concerns of the Bahamian people. Since the prime minister's rejection of this proposal, there has been no further engagement or discussions with the Trump transition team or any other entity regarding this matter. The government of the Bahamas remains committed in its position," the spokesperson said.