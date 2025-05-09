Trump says he's ending Biden's 'Digital Equity' program — and Democrats are freaking out

Democrats are furious at President Donald Trump for saying that he will shut down the Digital Equity Act signed into law by former President Joe Biden.

The president said Thursday that he wanted to end the program signed into law in 2021, which spent billions ostensibly to expand internet access to underserved communities.

'The Biden/Harris so-called "Digital Equity Act" is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL. ... I am ending this IMMEDIATELY, and saving Taxpayers BILLIONS OF DOLLARS!'

"I have spoken with my wonderful Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and we agree that the Biden/Harris so-called 'Digital Equity Act' is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

"No more woke handouts based on race!" he added. "The Digital Equity Program is a RACIST and ILLEGAL $2.5 BILLION DOLLAR giveaway. I am ending this IMMEDIATELY, and saving Taxpayers BILLIONS OF DOLLARS!"

Some of the funds allocated for the bill have already been handed out, including to some red states like Kansas, Alabama, and Arkansas. Defenders of the bill deny the president's allegation that it is racist and claim that the legislation hardly even mentions race, according to the New York Times.

Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, who authored the bill, expressed her outrage at the suggestion.

“It is absolutely insane that resources meant to help red and blue communities—everyone from local school districts and libraries to workforce training programs and Tribes—close the digital divide will be illegally blocked because the President doesn’t like the word equity," wrote Murray.

"Americans are sick and tired of extremist right-wing culture wars being forced down our throats," she added. "Republicans will have to explain to their constituents why this Republican administration doesn’t believe their local library should get funding to help seniors navigate telehealth options or why middle schoolers in rural districts shouldn’t get laptops.”

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts (D) similarly excoriated the president over the threat.

"Congress passed the Digital Equity Act to help ensure that all Americans could participate equally in the online world. This illegal action will hurt our economy, our schools, our seniors, and our democracy. We will fight back against it," he wrote.

