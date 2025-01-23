Trump explains the 'funny thing' about Biden's pardons

Former President Joe Biden tried his apparent best to set a number of records, including the number of days spent on vacation as well as the number of illegal aliens overseen stealing into the homeland. He certainly set a record when issuing pardons and commutations. In fact, no president appears to have come even remotely close except for Andrew Johnson, who padded his numbers with pardons for ex-Confederates during the Reconstruction era.

In his interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, which aired Wednesday night, President Donald Trump raised the matter of his predecessor's pardons, noting that despite issuing them like they were going out of style, Biden failed to pardon the most obvious candidate — himself.

'It all had to do with him.'

Among those who received pardons or commutations from Biden were:

Anthony Fauci, who has his fingerprints all over decades of dangerous gain-of-function experiments as well as the COVID-19 origins cover-up;

retired Gen. Mark Milley, who while serving as the most senior uniformed adviser to Trump, telephoned his communist Chinese counterpart to reassure him that he would provide him with actionable warnings should his commander in chief decide to attack;

members of the Jan. 6 committee, including Liz Cheney, who were accused by congressional investigators of likely violating numerous federal laws, including 18 U.S.C. 1622, which prohibits any person from suborning perjury;

select U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metro police officers who advanced shaky narratives before the committee;

multitudes of convicts caught pushing deadly drugs;

murderous child rapists, cop killers, and at least one mass murderer; and

a disgraced former comptroller who stole $53.7 million from her struggling Illinois city.

"This guy went around giving everybody pardons," said Trump. "And you know the funny thing, maybe the sad thing is he didn't give himself a pardon."

"If you look at it, it all had to do with him," added Trump, apparently alluding to the Biden family's shady foreign dealings.

Before leaving office, Biden issued unconditional blanket pardons to his felonious son Hunter Biden, his sister-in-law Sara Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, his brother-in-law John Owens, and his brothers Francis Biden and James Biden.

In each case, he gave his kin a pass on any crimes committed between Jan. 1, 2014, and the time of the pardon's issuance — a 10-year window of clemency that overlapped with the Biden family's scandalous dealings with the Ukrainian company Burisma, where Hunter was appointed director in 2014, as well as with the communist state-linked organization CEFC China Energy and other questionable foreign entities.

'I went through four years of hell by this scum that we had to deal with.'

According to the nearly 300-page impeachment report released by the House Oversight, Ways and Means, and Judiciary Committees in August, "The Biden family and their business associates received tens of millions of dollars from foreign interests by leading those interests to believe that such payments would provide them access to and influence with President Biden."

The report noted that bank records indicated that when accounting also for the Biden family's business associates and their companies, the international "influence peddling schemes totaled over $27 million from foreign sources" just from 2014 to 2023.

The Biden women and men alike apparently also worked to cover up the conspiracy.

The report stated:

Foreign money was transmitted to the Biden family through complicated financial transactions. The Biden family laundered funds through intermediate entities and broke up large transactions into numerous smaller transactions. Substantial efforts were also made to hide President Biden’s involvement in his family’s business activities.

While he saw his apparent conspirators off with pardons, Biden failed to give himself one such that he could still be held accountable — unless, of course, his compromised mental state again affords him a lighter touch.

Despite repeatedly claiming he never spoke to his son, brothers, or others about their overseas business dealings, the House report portrayed Biden as the nucleus of this outrageous scheme, stating the 82-year-old Democrat "knowingly participated in this conspiracy" and that it was "inconceivable that President Biden did not understand that he was taking part in an effort to enrich his family by abusing his office of public trust."

While there are many bones to pick, Biden still has yet to face a comeuppance for leveraging a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee to Ukraine to secure a result favorable to Burisma.

In the Wednesday interview, Trump appeared to suggest Biden should face accountability.

"I went through four years of hell by this scum that we had to deal with," said Trump. "I went through four years of hell. I spent millions of dollars of legal fees, and I won."

"But I did it the hard way," continued Trump. "It's really hard to say they shouldn't have to go through it also."

