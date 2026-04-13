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Trump eyes Iranian ports in plan set to unfold after peace talks fail
April 13, 2026
CENTCOM confirms a blockade will be 'enforced impartially' on all vessels in the region.
After Iran and the United States failed to reach a resolution during the negotiations last week, President Trump has resorted to stricter measures against Iran.
Trump announced late Sunday night his latest plan.
'The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.'
"The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET," Trump said on Truth Social. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
On social media, U.S. Central Command confirmed that the blockade of Iran's ports would be enforced, pursuant to President Trump's post: "The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman."
"CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports," CENTCOM added.
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Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.
Coawi2001
Cooper Williamson
Cooper Williamson is a research assistant at Blaze Media and the profiles editor for Frontier magazine. He is a 2025 Publius Fellow with the Claremont Institute.@Coawi2001 →
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