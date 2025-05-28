Trump FBI launches investigation into leftist violence against Christians in Seattle

Conservative Christians held a prayer rally with music, speeches, and giveaways at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday. The Mayday USA event — held in support of the "sanctity of human life, the sacrality of biological gender, the importance of the nuclear family, and the right to freedom of speech and religion" — was mobbed by anti-Christian leftists, whose violence prompted a swift response by law enforcement.

While Seattle Police hauled away over 20 radicals on charges of assault and obstruction, the rioters still got what they wanted: The prayer event — which was characterized by Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell as an example of "bigotry and injustice" — was shut down early.

In the wake of the incident and amid growing interest in whether the city intentionally set the prayer rally up to fail, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced Tuesday evening that the bureau will "fully investigate allegations of targeted violence against religious groups at the Seattle concert."

"Freedom of religion isn't a suggestion," added Bongino.

Paula White, senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, also signaled interest in the attack, stating Tuesday evening, "The White House Faith Office condemns the violent disruption of Seattle's MayDay USA worship event. We affirm the fundamental rights to free speech and religious freedom for all Americans, as protected by federal law."

'It's a new day in Washington.'

"Public officials must protect the inalienable rights of all citizens, regardless of their faith or religious beliefs," continued White. "We urge the City of Seattle to uphold these rights at all faith-based events, safeguarding the ability of people of faith to gather and express their beliefs without fear of harassment or violence."

The FBI's and White House's interest in the incident further evidences a change in approach under the new leadership.

"Violence against Christians standing up for God's Truth is nothing new, especially in a progressive conclave like Seattle," said Blaze News faith editor Chris Enloe. "What is most significant about this incident is the FBI's immediate decision to investigate the allegations of violence perpetrated by anti-Christian radicals. Neither the Obama administration nor the Biden administration took such rapid steps to defend Christians."

"But it's a new day in Washington. President Trump has promised to defend Christians against progressive persecution, and this is more evidence that his administration is keeping that promise," added Enloe.

President Donald Trump underscored the deliberate nature of this change early in his second term, noting in a Feb. 6 order establishing the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias that whereas "the previous Administration engaged in an egregious pattern of targeting peaceful Christians, while ignoring violent, anti-Christian offenses," his administration "will not tolerate anti-Christian weaponization of government or unlawful conduct targeting Christians."

The incident

At the Mayday USA event Saturday, there were speeches, musical performances, prayer, free haircuts for kids, and bicycle giveaways.

Hundreds of leftists — including members of the groups Radical Women, Puget Sound Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, Freedom Socialist Party, Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity — descended on the prayer rally, with the purported aim of sending the message that "bigotry is not welcome here."

The radicals relied on violence to send their message.

Seattle Police Sgt. Patrick Michaud indicated in a release that "police working to keep two different groups apart, witnessed multiple people inside one group throw items at the opposing group around 1:30 PM Saturday."

Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images

When officers swooped in to arrest those responsible, they were "assaulted by more protesters, resulting in even more arrests," said Michaud.

At least one officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Twenty-two adults and a minor were ultimately arrested. All but the juvenile were taken to King County Jail on assault and obstruction charges.

Blaze News reached out to an organizer of the event for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

The mayoral smear, multiplied

Harrell — who admitted to "displaying" a gun amid a 1996 dispute with a pregnant woman over a parking spot — sided with the leftist protesters after the attack, expressing his gratitude Saturday "for those who make their voices heard in support of our neighbors" in the "face of an extreme right-wing national effort to attack our trans and LGBTQ+ communities."

In addition to suggesting the expression of Christian beliefs on public property amounted to an "attack," Harrell indicated that he was directing Seattle Parks and Recreation to "review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued."

'Under Mayor Harrell's leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction.'

An organizer for the event rejected the mayor's claims and indicated that she and her team originally requested an alternate location but "were told no and given Cal Anderson Park" — a decision the Seattle Police Officers Guild suggested was suspicious, given "this park is commonly known as the heart of ANTIFA land."

On Tuesday, the Democratic mayor's office published a collection of statements from "faith leaders" backing Harrell and his suggestion that the Christians attacked on Saturday were the real villains.

"We stand with our Mayor Bruce Harrell who spends every day advancing the shared values of love, integrity, and unity that is expressed not only in the Christian faith but in our interfaith beloved community," stated Carey Anderson, senior pastor at First AMA Church in Seattle. "Those who seek to weaponize Christianity and preach extremist views reflect poorly on the church and the whole ecumenical and interfaith community."

kokouu via iStock/Getty Images

Rev. Reginald Avant of the Madrona Grace Presbyterian Church similarly issued a condemnation, not of the violent anti-Christian radicals but rather the Christians they attacked, stating, "We condemn these actions of hate by a misguided group of believers who targeted the LGBTQI community. Instead, we stand with the LGBTQI community on the right side for justice and love."

Other "faith leader" comments shared by the mayor's office suggested the Mayday organizers weren't real Christians; that they committed a "hateful" attack on vulnerable non-straights; and that they were bigots.

First Amendment rally

In the wake of Harrell's demonization of conservative Christians, demonstrators showed up to Seattle City Hall on Tuesday to "stand against the religious bigotry of Mayor Bruce Harrell and the Seattle City Council."

Whereas demonstrators stressed the importance of free speech, radical leftists once again turned to violence, prompting Seattle Police to make eight arrests, including one arrest of a leftist who allegedly assaulted an officer.

Organizers for the protest said in a statement obtained by KCPQ-TV, "Under Mayor Harrell's leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the first amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded."

In addition to attention from the White House and the FBI, Democratic city officials might also have to deal with a legal battle as the Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom indicated that it is "evaluating legal action" against Mayor Harrell and city officials.

