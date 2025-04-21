Trump orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Pope Francis after his death

President Donald Trump released a brief statement on the death of Pope Francis, which was announced by the Vatican early Monday morning.

The president ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the pope, who had struggled with his health for many months and died of a cerebral stroke and heart failure at the age of 88.

“Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!” wrote Trump on social media.

Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was named to head the Catholic Church in 2013.

The pope and Trump had a contentious feud, especially on illegal immigration as the president cracked down on groups that offered aid to immigrants, especially religious organizations. Francis issued a statement in February acknowledging the right of nations to establish and defend their borders, but also called on Christians to provide aid to immigrants.

"I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of good will, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters," wrote the pontiff at the time.

"With charity and clarity we are all called to live in solidarity and fraternity, to build bridges that bring us ever closer together," he added, "to avoid walls of ignominy and to learn to give our lives as Jesus Christ gave his for the salvation of all."

Despite the feud, the president directed U.S. offices to respect the pope's passing.

As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment.

Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, visited the pope just before he died, leading to memes on social media suggesting that Vance was somehow responsible for the pope's passing.

Vance and the pope had a public debate about the interpretation of an obscure Catholic teaching about helping one's neighbor as it relates to the question of illegal immigration. Despite the disagreement, Vance had called on Catholics to pray for the pope's health when news of his deterioration surfaced.

"Every day, since I heard of Pope Francis' illness, I say a prayer for the Holy Father," Vance said in February. "Because while yes, I was surprised when he criticized our immigration policy in the way that he has ... I believe that the pope is fundamentally a person who cares about the flock of Christians under his leadership. And he's a man who cares about the spiritual direction of the faith."

