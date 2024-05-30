Trump lashes out at Fox News anchor for arguing that Biden may not have orchestrated criminal prosecution: 'HOW STUPID!'

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News anchor Shannon Bream after she debated with his attorney about whether President Joe Biden had orchestrated the criminal case against him in a Manhattan court.

“I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve,'" he said on social media after the interaction.

Bream dissented from the Trump campaign narrative when Alina Habba said during a Wednesday interview on Fox News that Biden had directly ordered the criminal case about the hush payment made to adult film worker Stormy Daniels.

'He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World.'

The two were discussing the case after a day of jury deliberations ended without a verdict. Some criticized acting Justice Juan Merchan for the instructions he gave to the jury.

"Joe Biden unfortunately can’t really do anything in office. So he’s got to use the same means as somebody who’s just trying to have a quick slip and fall and make money. And that is, frankly, what we’re seeing right now," said Habba.

“This is exactly a Biden show because he’s got to distract the American people,” she added.

“But the Biden administration is not responsible for this trial,” Bream responded.

“How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible?” Habba fired back.

“It’s a state trial,” Bream responded. “It’s [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there’s a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges.”

Habba went on to cite logs that showed Biden had met with state officials as evidence that the White House had orchestrated the cases against Trump.

“The feds passed on these cases, is the point I’m making," Bream replied.

'Bad day for Shannon!'

Trump lambasted Bream in a post on Truth Social, his preferred social media platform.

"In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID! Not only is he involved, he is virtually leading it, and all of the other Trials as well," he wrote.

"Meaning, his people, because he’s not mentally sharp enough to lead anything!" he continued. "Just take a look at the DOJ/White House Thugs involved, and everything else. Biden is incompetent, and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!"

Trump has been in contentious relationship with Fox News after some contributors criticized his campaign and presidency.

The debate between Bream and Habba can be seen on Fox News' YouTube channel.

