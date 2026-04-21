Trump gives Iran a final warning ahead of peace talks

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the United States will swiftly resume the bombing campaign if they fail to strike a deal.

Talks are set to resume in Islamabad, Pakistan, between the Iranians and the American delegation led by Vice President JD Vance ahead of the ceasefire's expiration on Wednesday. Trump announced the ceasefire earlier in April after threatening to destroy civilian infrastructure in Iran, infamously dubbing the operation "Power Plant Day" and "Bridge Day."

'They have to use common sense.'

"Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," Trump said in an interview Tuesday. "But we're ready to go. I mean the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible."

"We have the most powerful military in the world, and everybody knows it."

RELATED: IDF soldier caught smashing Jesus statue with sledgehammer — officials and critics react

Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

Since the ceasefire was put into place almost two weeks ago, Trump has ordered the military to take control of the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to constrain Iran even further. Despite the United States' many attempts to pressure Iran into making a deal, including the first round of negotiations that lasted 21 hours, a long-term agreement has not yet materialized.

"Iran can get themselves in a very good footing if they make a deal," Trump said. "They can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again. They have incredible people."

"But they have to use reason, and they have to use common sense."