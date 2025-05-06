'They have capitulated': Trump says US will stop bombing Houthi terror group immediately

President Donald Trump said that a two-month missile attack on the Houthi terrorist group will cease immediately after the group agreed to stop attacking U.S. ships.

The Iran-backed insurgents have been launching attacks on U.S. ships from Yemen for months, but the president said that he reached an agreement to stop the attacks in the Red Sea waterway.

'They have capitulated. ... They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore.'

“They said, ‘Please don’t bomb us anymore, and we’re not going to attack your ships,'" said Trump to reporters on Tuesday.

The Houthis faced a devastating military attack when Israel retaliated for the terror group's ballistic missile strike against the Jerusalem airport on Sunday. The group has been allied with Hamas against Israel and the U.S. support for Israel's military campaign.

"They have capitulated, but more importantly ... we will take their word," said Trump at the White House. "They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore."

Trump told Secretary of State Marco Rubio to contact the Houthis about his decision.

"If it's going to stop, then we can stop," said Rubio to reporters.

The Trump administration labeled the Houthis a terror group in March, which had been previously identified as a rebel group under the Biden administration.

Human Rights Watch has criticized the Trump administration for the casualties among civilians in Yemen from the U.S. strikes.

“U.S. airstrikes are appearing to kill and injure civilians in Yemen at an alarming rate over the past month under a Trump administration that has loosened policy constraints on the use of force and is seeking to marginalize Pentagon offices charged with mitigating civilian harm," said Niku Jafarnia, a researcher at HRW.

The president's Houthi announcement can be viewed on the news video report from PBS News.

