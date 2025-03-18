Trump strips Hunter and Ashley Biden of Secret Service protection

President Donald Trump said that he had ordered the U.S. Secret Service to stop providing protection for Hunter Biden and his sister Ashley Biden.

The president made the announcement on social media Monday after noting that as many as 18 agents were providing security for Hunter Biden, while 13 agents protected his sister.

'Effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection.'

"Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer. There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous!" said the president.

"He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned. Because of this, South Africa has been taken off our list of Countries receiving Economic and Financial Assistance," he added.

"Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection," said Trump. "Likewise, Ashley Biden who has 13 agents will be taken off the list."

Hunter Biden was vacationing at a luxury beachfront villa in South Africa in order allegedly to avoid a deposition in California, according to a report in the New York Post.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi would only confirm to the Post that the security detail was in place, but offered no other details.

“While we can’t comment on the specifics of our protective means and methods, we can confirm Mr. Biden is an authorized protectee of the U.S. Secret Service,” he said.

Hunter Biden had asked to drop his lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, a former White House aide in the Trump administration, after claiming that he didn't have enough money to continue. Ziegler published 128,000 emails that were allegedly found on a laptop left by Hunter Biden at a computer shop.

Critics on social media lambasted the former president's son after he claimed in the filing that his paintings were no longer selling and he was experiencing financial troubles. Many implied that the paintings were a way for the Biden family to allegedly launder money to sell political favors while Joe Biden was in office.

