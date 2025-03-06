Hunter Biden forced to drop lawsuit after his paintings stop selling — and he's getting roasted on social media

Hunter Biden was forced to drop a lawsuit because of his financial woes, and critics on social media pounced to connect it to his father leaving the Oval Office.

Biden's paintings had been selling for up to $75,000 each when his father was in office, but he admitted in a legal filing that he had run out of money for a defamation lawsuit because he could no longer sell the paintings.

'The scam was simple. Hunter promised Joe’s power, Joe Biden showed up, and millions of dollars went into the Bidens’ pockets. The grift is over.'

“Since late 2023 and through today, my income has decreased significantly,” said Biden in the court filing about a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler, a former White House aide in the Trump administration.

He admitted that he had sold 27 art pieces for up to $55,000 prior to Dec. 2023, but had sold only one painting since then for $36,000. He added that sales of his memoir had dropped to 200 sales a month from 500 previously.

“Given the positive feedback and reviews of my artwork and memoir, I was expecting to obtain paid speaking engagements and paid appearances, but that has not happened,” Biden said in the filing.

On top of everything, Biden's rental home was damaged in the Pacific Palisades fire, and he has had trouble finding a permanent place to live.

Critics alleged that the paintings were a way for the Biden family to trade political favors in return for technically legal payments to the former president's son. In one case, a businessman who reportedly purchased at least one of Biden's paintings was later named by the former president to the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad.

Those allegations fueled mocking commentary on social media about Biden's financial revelation.

"It's truly unfortunate timing for HunterBiden that his artistic inspiration dried up at the exact moment that his father ceased to be president," responded Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review.

"Hunter Biden isn’t able to sell his totally legitimate paintings now that his dad is out of office," replied Andrew Kaczynski of CNN.

"Hunter Biden chose to go into the Joe Biden business. Made millions. When he evaded paying taxes, a new friend who just happened to be a Joe Biden supporter gave him millions in 'loans.' But now Joe Biden is out, nobody's buying the art, and the Biden business has gone bust," said journalist Byron York.

"Selling influence and access to Joe Biden was the Biden family business model. The scam was simple. Hunter promised Joe’s power, Joe Biden showed up, and millions of dollars went into the Bidens’ pockets. The grift is over," wrote Rep. James Comer (R) of Kentucky.

Biden has been in a legal fight over paying child support to Lunden Roberts, a former stripper he reportedly met at a Washington, D.C., strip club and impregnated. In 2023, a judge said that Roberts could have one of Biden's paintings as part of the child support agreement and that the child they share could choose the painting.

The child's name is Navy.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!