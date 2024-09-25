Trump says Iran has tried to assassinate him — ‘and they will try again’

Republican former President Donald Trump revealed that the Iranian government has allegedly tried to assassinate him, and security has been increased as a result.

Trump made the revelation from his social media accounts on Tuesday.

'An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!'

"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again," he wrote.

"Not a good situation for anyone," he added. "I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before."

He went on to thank Congress for passing a motion to increase security for him with no votes against the proposal.

"Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!" he added.

The Trump campaign also said in a statement that the former president had been briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence about the threat meant to "destabilize and sow chaos in the United States." The campaign went on to say that the threat had "heightened in the past few months."

There has been no evidence of Iranian involvement in either of the two assassination attempts on Trump's life.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina used the revelation to press for action against the regime in Iran.

"Iran is the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the eyes of a bipartisan majority in the U.S.," said Graham on social media. "President Biden and Vice President Harris are doing nothing to respond to this outrage. I will act because if we don’t act now, this will become the norm against American democracy."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!