Trump admin asks IRS to rescind Harvard's tax-exempt status

The Department of Justice asked the Internal Revenue Service to escalate President Donald Trump's war against Harvard University by revoking the institution's tax-exempt status.

CNN reported that two sources familiar with the matter said the IRS was looking into the possibility after the Trump administration froze billions in federal funding to Harvard on Tuesday. Fox News then confirmed that the DOJ had asked the IRS to follow through.

Harvard has been resisting orders from the president to take action against anti-Semitism and other discriminatory practices on campus. University officials said the orders are unconstitutional, and they refused to accept the command from the president.

"The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights," said legal counsel on Monday. "Harvard will not accept the government's terms as an agreement in principle."

The president has been lobbing insults at Harvard from his social media account.

"Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and 'birdbrains' who are only capable of teaching FAILURE to students and so-called 'future leaders.' Look just to the recent past at their plagiarizing President, who so greatly embarrassed Harvard before the United States States [sic] Congress," read a post from the president.

"Many others, like these Leftist dopes, are teaching at Harvard, and because of that, Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World’s Great Universities or Colleges. Harvard is a JOKE, teaches Hate and Stupidity, and should no longer receive Federal Funds."

Some Trump critics pounced on the report to further harangue the administration.



“To my knowledge, this is the first time an administration has tried something like this," said R. William Snyder, a professor at the business college of George Mason University. “The whole purpose of higher education is to educate the masses. Just because they educate in a way that you don’t like, is that grounds to terminate their tax-exempt status? I’d say no.”

"This would not only be blatantly unconstitutional, it would once again represent the Trump right behaving in a way that it said the hard left would behave if it gained power," responded New York Times columnist David French.

