'Trump is Hitler' closing argument from Harris bombs with undecided voters in key swing state

Undecided Pennsylvania voters in a focus group said Democrats calling Donald Trump the next Adolf Hitler is not convincing them to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking with Mark Halperin, all seven participants agreed the argument that "Trump is Hitler" and a "fascist" from Democrats in the final days of the election is unproductive. Instead, they want to see more important issues addressed.

"To me, it's horrible that she's saying that about him. If he was saying that about her, everybody would be up in arms," a woman named Linda told Halperin.

"She obviously thinks it's going to help her. I don't think it does at all," another participant said.

The participant claimed it would be unusual for former Chief of Staff John Kelly to make up a story of Trump praising Hitler's generals but added that Kelly "had the responsibility to resign the day that was said, if that's true.

"I don't think that's the case," the participant said.

'I know President Trump, and he would never say this.'

"I think part of the reason why I'm being pushed towards Trump so strongly is that I find that the Democrats and the left just keep going straight to Hitler all of the time, with everything," another man said. "If it's the left not pushing Hitler, it's the right pushing Stalin. So it's like we're fighting World War II every single day for every single election. It's so exhausting. ... It's so hyperbolic."

When Halperin asked the group to raise their hands if they thought Harris' recent attacks on Trump were valuable to the discourse, no one did.

Halperin admitted it was just one focus group and not a poll, but said, "You will look in vain, I believe, for anything in the media that tells you how the voters feel about this argument. I just haven't seen it anywhere else. So whose view of this argument would you most like to hear right now? I would argue undecided voters in Pennsylvania."

The Trump campaign has responded to Harris' accusations with a new ad featuring a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp denouncing the comparisons.

“I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes. For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I've ever heard in my 75 years of living in the United States. I know President Trump, and he would never say this," Jerry Wartski said.

