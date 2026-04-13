'Only the fake news could come up with that one': Trump deletes post of image that angered many Christians

President Donald Trump deleted a post that angered many Christians and explained his rationale to reporters on Monday.

The image seemingly showed the president depicted as Jesus Christ healing a sick man with angels behind him. Trump admitted that he personally posted it but said the image had been misunderstood.

'It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.'

Trump addressed the issue after receiving a DoorDash driver who had brought a McDonald's order to the White House.

"It was me. I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support, and only the fake news could come up with that one," said the president.

The post was deleted Monday after getting criticism online.

"I just heard about it, and I said, 'How did they come up with that?'" he added. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

The White House posted video of his response to the Rapid Response account on the X platform.

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The biblical brouhaha came at a time when the president is also taking aim at the pope over his statements against the war in Iran.

Sharon Simmons of Arkansas was identified as the first DoorDash driver to deliver to the White House, and she said in an interview afterward that she had saved $3,000 to $4,000 in taxes because of the president's policies. She also said her husband is undergoing cancer treatment.

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