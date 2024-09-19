'Golf is a very dangerous game': Trump jokes about latest assassination attempt by Democratic donor suspect

President Donald Trump may have lost part of his ear in the first of the two recent attempts on his life, but he hasn't lost his sense of humor.

Cable talk show host Greg Gutfeld asked the president Wednesday, "Mr. T, how's your golf game?"

Trump responded, "Well, I haven't been thinking about it too much lately. I always said golf was a very dangerous game."

Just days earlier, a Democratic donor with an unhealthy interest in Ukraine's war effort reportedly camped out with a rifle for 12 hours at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the apparent objective of murdering Kamala Harris' opponent.

'Do I have a choice?'

Extra to lauding the work of the U.S. Secret Service agent who spotted the gunman, Trump emphasized the heroism of the woman who chased after suspected would-be assassin Ryan Routh and provided the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office with what they needed to track him down.

"How smart! Who would do this? She sees somebody running, and she didn't like the way he looked — very suspicious — and followed him and took the car, parked it right behind his, and started taking pictures of the license plate," said Trump. "She's very much a heroine."

Gutfeld asked the president how he's been able to process these attacks, especially without being overcome by anger.

"Do I have a choice?" said Trump. "What am I going to do, right?"

Trump acknowledged that his is a dangerous job, made even more dangerous by his relative impact.

"I was thinking a lot about it over the last period of time — since Butler," said Trump, referencing the fatal shooting at his July 13 rally in Pennsylvania. "Being president is a very dangerous job because with a race car driver, it's a dangerous job. It's like 1/10 of 1% die. With a bull rider — I think bull riding looks pretty scary, right? — it's a little bit more than that die. With a president, what is it, 6% or 7%? It's the most dangerous profession there is."

Of the 46 presidents who have so far taken the oath of office, eight have died while in power. Four of the eight were assassinated: Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, William McKinley, and John F. Kennedy. Other presidents, including Andrew Jackson and Ronald Reagan, were targeted for assassination but survived. Theodore Roosevelt was injured in an assassination attempt but after leaving office.

Trump suggested that if there was a silver lining to his attacks, it's that they put him in good company: "It's always a consequential president that gets shot at."

Once again, the president credited God with his continued existence, noting the recent attacks have him spending more time thinking about the Almighty.

'I don't know if this country is ready for it.'

Although the interview was front-loaded with humor, including about the falsehoods and inciting rhetoric advanced by Democrats and their media allies, Trump did, however, get deadly serious on the subject of drug traffickers.

Gutfeld panelist George "Tyrus" Murdoch hit Trump with a heavy question deep in the segment: "If you're in office, would you consider taking importation of fentanyl as a terrorist act? Because if you count it under terrorism, then our Department of Defense can get involved. We can give our law enforcement a break. ... I mean, you could send pictures of the mansions of certain generals in Mexico."

Murdoch was referencing the account of how Trump showed a Taliban official a satellite image of his home during the withdrawal negotiations and told him he would kill him if he harmed a single American.

Trump indicated he's tired of well-meaning but altogether useless committees tasked with discussing the issue of fentanyl trafficking.

"It's ridiculous," said Trump. "They don't even want to talk about it. They talk about it for two minutes then they start talking about society."

"The only way you're going to stop this is the death penalty for drug dealers," continued Trump. "I don't know if this country is ready for it, but if you think about it, each drug dealer, on average, kills 500 people."

Trump has recommended this policy for years, prickling leftists who claim that doing so would violate international human rights laws. It is now baked into his 2024 agenda, which states:

President Trump will take down the drug cartels just as he took down ISIS. He will impose a total naval embargo on cartels, order the Department of Defense to inflict maximum damage on cartel leadership and operations, designate cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and choke off their access to the global financial system. ... He will ask Congress to ensure that drug smugglers and traffickers can receive the Death Penalty. When President Trump is back in the White House, the drug kingpins and vicious traffickers will never sleep soundly again.

