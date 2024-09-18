Second failed assassination attempt leaves Trump again contemplating divine providence

The language President Donald Trump employed in recent weeks to describe his brush with death on July 13 hinted at an appreciation for forces that secular materialists may dismiss out of hand.

In the wake of yet another assassination attempt, Trump doubled down, suggesting that his continued existence despite the efforts of his enemies was not the result of luck but rather the handiwork of God.

During an X Spaces conversation Monday evening, Trump recounted what took place at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

At 1:31 p.m., a U.S. Secret Service agent on Trump's detail, who had been walking the perimeter of the course one hole ahead of the president, spotted the barrel of a rifle "poking out of the tree line" and through a chain-link fence, roughly 400 yards away from Trump.

"All of a sudden, we heard shots being fired in the air," said Trump. "I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets, but what do I know about that?"

'It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.'

The USSS agent reportedly opened fire, targeting the barrel of the would-be assassin's gun. The suspect, radical Democratic donor and Ukraine obsessive Ryan Routh, fled the scene without firing a shot.

Trump noted that U.S. Secret Service agents whisked him away on a golf cart, even though he "would have loved to sink that last putt."

Reflecting upon this and the previous attempt on his life by a Democratic donor who he figures was acting on the "rhetoric of Biden and Harris," Trump said, "There's something going on. I mean, perhaps it's God wanting me to be president to save this country."

The day after he was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump also credited God with saving him.

"It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

When speaking to Elon Musk on Aug. 12, Trump suggested that his last-second head turn in July, which meant a grazed ear rather than a bullet to the brain, was miraculous.

"The bigger miracle was that I was looking in the exact direction of the shooter," continued Trump. "All because I put down a chart on immigration that showed that the numbers were so great. I love that chart."

Trump was referring to a chart he had on the stage illustrating the millions of illegal aliens President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have failed to prevent from stealing into the homeland over the past three years.

"It was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle," said Trump.

Trump noted that his head turn was all the more unlikely given his sporadic use of the illegal immigration chart at his rallies.

"It's very much, I say, an act of God. It's a miracle," said Trump. "And I'm honored by it."

In conversation late last month with BlazeTV host Mark Levin, Trump speculated that God is keeping him alive because He "thinks that I'm going to straighten out our country."

'Our God still saves.'

Trump is hardly alone in thinking he has enjoyed the ultimate reinforcement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) noted days after the first assassination attempt, "Trump is truly blessed by the hand of God being able to evade being assassinated."

NPR noted that Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) similarly credited the Almighty with filling in the gaps in the Secret Service's protection.

"If you didn't believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now," said Scott. "Thank God Almighty that we live in a country that still believes in the King of kings and the Lord of lords, the Alpha and the Omega. Our God still saves. He still delivers and he still sets free. Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle. But an American lion got back up on his feet."

Referring to the photograph of a bullet whizzing by Trump's head in Pennsylvania, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy wrote, "That's Divine Providence. One hair's width away from a deathblow to a nation."

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) shared an illustration of the outline of what appears to be Jesus Christ protecting Trump from an incoming bullet, with the caption, "If God is with you, who can be against you?"

New York Republican Rep. Brandon Williams tweeted, "God saved our Republic last night."

Extra to Trump's appreciation for God, it appears also he is leaning into his fondness for Christ's mother.

NBC News' Katherine Doyle confirmed Tuesday that President Trump, headed to Pennsylvania this weekend, will be visiting the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa.

Earlier this month, he celebrated the birth of the Virgin Mary to the chagrin of radicals, including former foreign agent Ana Navarro of ABC's "The View."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!