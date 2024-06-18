Trump endorsements clash with Rand Paul, Mike Lee picks

Former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement track record has earned criticism from some conservatives, has backed incumbent Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy while Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are both supporting challenger Colby Jenkins in the Republican primary in Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Maloy, who entered office late last year, only has a 60% session score from Heritage Action.

'Fight Lawmaking Under the Influence of Kool-Aid ('LUIK').'

"Congresswoman Celeste Maloy is a great advocate for the wonderful people of Utah's 2nd Congressional District! Celeste is fighting to Secure the Border, Create Jobs, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Military/Veterans, Defend Religious Liberty, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Celeste Maloy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump declared in a post on Truth Social.

Lee, who has said of Jenkins that "when he gets to Washington, he'll make me look like a RINO by comparison," has also tweeted, "Now more than ever, we need lawmakers in Congress who won't drink the Swamp Kool-Aid. Colby Jenkins doesn't even like Kool-Aid. In fact, he's allergic to it. Fight Lawmaking Under the Influence of Kool-Aid ('LUIK'). Elect @ColbyforUtah."

Paul and Lee are also supporting incumbent Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) for re-election in Virginia's 5th Congressional District. But Trump, who has been claiming that Good is "BAD" for the country, is backing Republican state Sen. John McGuire.



Good, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, has a 100% session score from Heritage Action.

Lee has described Good as "a true, proven, constitutional conservative."

Paul has asserted that Good "is THE liberty loving conservative in this race."

In a statement to Blaze News last week, Good said, "Trump endorsed against me in the nomination contest in 2020 when I ran against incumbent Denver Riggleman. I won that contest overwhelmingly. I plan to win this race overwhelmingly. The people of this district know I am an America First candidate and I have been fighting for the America First agenda since I was sworn into office in January of 2021."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!