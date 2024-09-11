Trump makes surprise spin-room appearance after debate while Harris bolts

Former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in the spin room on Tuesday evening after his first debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in their race for the White House.



The Democratic presidential nominee left after the event and did not stick around to answer reporters' questions.

In the rare spin room appearance, Trump spoke to reporters for several minutes. Typically, candidates have surrogates talk to reporters following the debate instead of making personal appearances.

'We won the debate. We had a terrible network. I think they were terrible, and they should be embarrassed.'

Trump told journalists, "My best debate ever, I think."

"It showed how weak they are, how pathetic they are at what they're doing to destroy our country on the border, with foreign trade, with everything," he remarked. "We're getting polls that show 92 to 6, 88 to 11. We're having a lot of great polls."

Trump then appeared on Sean Hannity's Fox News show to recap his performance. During the sit-down, he stated that the two ABC News moderators were biased toward Harris.

"I had a good time. I think it was our best debate ever. I thought it was really good. We had three against one, but I anticipated that," Trump told Hannity.

"[Harris is] complaining about all the stuff that's wrong with the country, and they've been there for three and a half years," Trump said, reiterating statements he made during the debate.

Hannity and Trump set the record straight about the falsehoods Harris said about the former president during the event. Hannity noted that Trump never supported a national abortion ban and had nothing to do with Project 2025, despite Harris' claims.

Harris' campaign reportedly is pushing to schedule a second debate with Trump.

"She wants it because she lost," Trump said.

When asked whether he would participate in another debate with Harris, Trump replied, "Well, I don't know. I have to think about it."

"Maybe if it was on a fair network I would do that," he added.

When asked why he decided to make a spin room appearance, he responded, "I just felt I wanted to. I was very happy with the result. It's a very unfair situation. They're weaponized our government politically."

On Wednesday morning, Trump called into Fox News' "Fox & Friends" and restated that the debate was three against one, noting that the moderators fact-checked his comments but not Harris'.

"The press is so dishonest in this country, it's amazing," he told Fox News. "We won the debate. We had a terrible network. I think they were terrible, and they should be embarrassed."

Trump noted that he is "not inclined" to do another debate with Harris because he "won the debate by a lot."

"But I think we let it settle in, and let's see what happens," he added.

Unlike Trump, Harris has largely avoided media appearances with the exception of one interview she and her vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, did together with CNN in late August.