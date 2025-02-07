VIDEO: Trump has hilarious response to Time's cover depicting Elon Musk as the real president

Time revealed its newest magazine cover that depicted Elon Musk as the real president, and President Donald Trump had a hilarious response.

The Time cover shows the billionaire tech entrepreneur behind the famous Resolute Desk from the Oval Office, leading some to speculate that the publication was trying to elicit envy from the president for his powerful ally.

'They’re trying to antagonize Trump and hope his ego will cause him to push Elon away.'

When asked about the cover by a reporter Friday, Trump had a typically humorous reply.

"Is Time magazine still in business? I didn't even know that," he said.

"Elon is doing a great job. He's fighting tremendous fraud, corruption, and waste," Trump added. "You see him with the USAID, but you're gonna see him even more so with other agencies and other parts of government. He's got a staff that's fantastic."

Trump put Musk in charge of a new federal entity called the Department of Government Efficiency that was meant to audit programs for policies opposed to the executive orders made by Trump. Democrats have accused Musk of acting unconstitutionally because he took aim at the U.S. Agency for International Development, which was created by Congress.

BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe summed up what many believed about the Time cover.

"Time Magazine cover today. They’re trying to antagonize Trump and hope his ego will cause him to push Elon away. It’s not going to work," he said.

At the White House, another reporter asked if Trump would have Musk on a podium to take questions from the media.

"Yes, he's not shy. Elon's not shy," he responded.

Here's the video of the humorous response:

