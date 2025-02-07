Trump says he will end 'ridiculous' Biden push on paper straws

President Donald Trump said he would issue an executive order to end a campaign for Americans to use paper straws for the sake of the environment.

Trump made the announcement on social media where many responded with enthusiastic applause and acclaim.

'Liberal paper straws don't work.'

"I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!" he posted on Truth Social.

Federal government departments began moving away from plastic straws in accordance with an executive order issued by former President Joe Biden in 2021 that called for the re-establishment of "the federal government as a leader in sustainability." The Interior Department said in 2022 that it would phase out single-use plastics by 2032.

The argument against flimsy paper straws was boosted by a study from European researchers in 2023 that found "eco-friendly" straws contained far more toxic "forever chemicals" than plastic straws. They recommended people avoid paper straws, use stainless steel straws, or avoid straws altogether.

"Another 80-20 win for Trump. Dems will rush to defend paper straws," said CNN contributor Scott Jennings.

"I think if Trump had run on banning paper straws during the election he might have won California. LoL," said podcaster Matt Kadish.

"It only took 9 years, but I agree with Trump on something: Paper straws absolutely suck," responded columnist Natalie Jackson.

Trump signaled his opposition to paper straws in 2019 when he sold Trump-branded plastic straws.

"Liberal paper straws don't work," he said at the time. "Stand with President Trump and buy your recyclable straws today."

