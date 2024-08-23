Trump promises death penalty for illegal alien sex traffickers — victims’ families endorse former president

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump visited Cochise County, Arizona, to tour the southern border and hold a press conference, during which he vowed to impose the death penalty for illegal aliens convicted of sex trafficking.

"We will impose tough new sentences on illegal alien criminals, including 10-year mandatory minimum sentences for anyone guilty of human smuggling; a guaranteed life sentence for any one guilty of child trafficking; and a death penalty for anyone guilty of child or woman sex trafficking," Trump declared. "We'll also impose the death penalty on major drug dealers and traffickers."

Trump also promised to impose the death penalty for those who kill federal or local law enforcement officials.

Trump, joined by law enforcement agents and families of the victims of recent violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants, kicked off his speech by slamming the Democratic Party for forcing President Joe Biden (D) out of the race and replacing him with his vice president, Kamala Harris. He warned that Harris would be a "Marxist president."

'I really hope everybody can hear my pain.'

Trump discussed the Biden-Harris administration's failed border policies and manufactured illegal immigration crisis. During his press conference, he pointed to sections of the border wall stacked up and lying on the ground, never installed.

"All of this wall was built at great expense," Trump said. "It just had to be stood up."

"It's sad to see it sitting here," he added.

He stated that Harris "unleashed a deadly plague of migrant crime" by keeping the border open.

"Since comrade Harris took over the border, there has been a 43% nationwide increase in violent crime and a 60% increase in rape," Trump claimed.

He introduced the mother of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who was reportedly raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant in Maryland. According to authorities, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, a 23-year-old El Salvadorian national who was charged with Morin's murder, entered the U.S. illegally after murdering a woman in El Salvador. He was also accused of attacking a 9-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles last year.

Morin's mother, Patty, described the devastation of receiving the phone call from a detective that her daughter's body had been recovered.

"The reason why I came here today and I accepted the invitation is because I really want our words to be heard, and I really want you to take to heart what we're saying. We're not here for a political stand, although we are. We're here because we're losing our moms, our daughters, our children to criminals, and that shouldn't happen," Patty Morin stated.

"We're going to end up being a third-world country if it continues this way. And I hope, truly, I hope that you would just take my words to heart because it's devastating to lose a child. But even more devastating when you see the pictures or you see the body and you really understand what's happened to that person," she added.

The mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old girl who was reportedly raped and murdered by two illegal aliens in Texas, also spoke at the news conference on Thursday afternoon.

Alexis Nungaray thanked Trump for inviting her to speak about the tragic murder of her daughter.

"She was left with no clothing from the waist down, was thrown in a bayou, left, was strangled to death. We believe, yes, she was assaulted," Alexis Nungaray stated. "But it's still very, very early and still very, very raw, and it is still very, very surreal. They had no reason to do anything that they did to Jocelyn. There was over 300 detention beds that they should have been at because they were detained, and they were released when they shouldn't have been released. One had an ankle monitor, didn't stop anything."

"I just really, really, really want everybody to please take into consideration how important border control is because we're losing very innocent people to heinous crimes that shouldn't be happening in the first place," she remarked. "So, please, please, I really hope everybody can hear my pain. Please, please, he [Trump] needs to be in office."

Trump vowed to secure the border and initiate the "largest deportation effort in American history."

