Elise Stefanik agrees to withdraw her nomination to maintain GOP's 'razor-thin' majority in House

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York agreed Thursday to withdraw her nomination to be the ambassador to the United Nations in order to maintain the Republican majority in the U.S. House, according to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Republicans maintained control of the House but decreased their margin in the 2024 election, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signaled that she would slow-walk Stefanik's replacement if she left her seat.

'Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People.'

President Donald Trump praised Stefanik in a statement on Truth Social after the withdrawal.

"As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress. We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," wrote Trump.

He went on to say that he asked Stefanik to remain in Congress to maintain the "tight" majority.

"I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat," he added. "There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations. Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People."

Johnson confirmed that Trump pulled the nomination and Stefanik agreed with the decision.

"It is well known Republicans have a razor-thin House majority," he wrote, "and Elise’s agreement to withdraw her nomination will allow us to keep one of the toughest, most resolute members of our Conference in place to help drive forward President Trump’s America First policies."

Democrats pounced on the decision to claim that it proved Americans were rejecting the Trump agenda.

"If the Administration’s action were popular, then they wouldn’t have pulled Stefanik’s nomination," said Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu of California. "But what Trump is doing is not popular. It’s bats**t crazy. Americans are fed up with the incompetence, lying and illegal behavior. That’s why Dems keep winning special elections."

Prior to the November election, Republicans had a nine-seat majority in the House, but that was reduced to only five seats after the election. Stefanik's loss would further imperil their ability to pass legislation with a bare majority.

