Trump, Putin have 'very good and productive' call on negotiations to end 'horrible, bloody war'

President Donald Trump offered a summary of his call with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin in hopes of ending the "horrible, bloody" war in Ukraine.

The U.S. announced a breakthrough in reaching an agreement with Ukraine for a ceasefire deal, but Putin said he would demand more concessions even as he expressed a desire to come to an agreement.

'I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared.'

Trump posted his statement on his official account on Truth Social Friday.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," he wrote.

Ceasefire negotiations worsened significantly when a disagreement exploded publicly between the president, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Afterward, Trump said that he would deal with Russia better since Ukraine "doesn't have the cards."

Zelenskyy responded to the statement from Putin by saying that it was a stalling tactic and warned that the Russian leader was trying to manipulate the negotiation process.

Trump went on to say that he was trying to prevent a massacre on the scale of those during World War II.

"AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THOUSANDS OF UKRAINIAN TROOPS ARE COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY THE RUSSIAN MILITARY, AND IN A VERY BAD AND VULNERABLE POSITION," he added emphatically. "I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!"

The war has entered into its fourth year with hundreds of thousands of casualties, though more precise numbers are difficult to determine. Polling shows that support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy has dropped among Americans since the beginning of the war in 2022.

